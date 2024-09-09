Although golf teams have been competing for more than a week, the other high school fall sports teams are now under way as well.

Starting last Thursday, teams from around the Midcoast began competing on fields, courses and courts.

Here’s a look at how they have fared:

GIRLS SOCCER

MT. ARARAT 7, LEWISTON 0: Katherine Theriault, Emma Berry and Islah Godo each scored two goals for Mt. Ararat (1-0) in the Saturday, Sept. 7, season opener against Lewiston (0-1). Julianna Allen scored the seventh goal for the Eagles.

Lewiston goalkeeper Emily Desroisers had 13 saves on 20 shots on goal.

MORSE 3, LINCOLN ACADEMY 0: Zoe Nicholson was involved in each Shipbuilder goal, scoring in the first half and then assisting Shaelyn Brochu once in each half as Morse (1-0) beat Lincoln Academy (0-1) on Friday, Sept. 6.

Advertisement

Lincoln Academy’s goalkeeper Margaret Thompson made seven saves, and Hannah Keller of Morse recorded five. Morse’s Selah Park helped defend the back line by disrupting Lincoln’s offensive attack.

BRUNSWICK 2, MESSALONSKEE 0: Molly Tefft and Riley Hall each scored on Thursday, Sept. 5, giving Kevin Bachman a win over Messalonskee (0-1) in his first game as head coach of Brunswick (1-0).

BOYS’ SOCCER

LEWISTON 2, MT. ARARAT 1: Senior Ethan Berry scored a goal with seven minutes remaining to put Mt. Ararat (0-1) on the board, but it wasn’t enough to overcome defending Class A champions Lewiston (1-0) on Thursday, Sept. 5.

Seniors Annimer Ibrahim and Tegra Mbele each scored in the second-half for the Lewiston. Mbele was asssisted by sophomore Dan Dimandya.

MORSE 1, LINCOLN ACADEMY 0: Similar to the girls’ team, Morse (1-0) held Lincoln Academy (0-1) scoreless on Friday, Sept. 6. Senior Ellis Vallade scored the game’s lone goal off a set piece right before the end of the first half.

BRUNSWICK 2, MESSOLONSKEE 0: Brunswick (1-0) traveled to Messalonskee (0-1) and scored both goals in the first half on Thursday, Sept. 5.

Advertisement

FIELD HOCKEY

LAWRENCE 11, MORSE 0: Senior Maddie Niles scored seven goals in Lawrence’s (1-1) win over Morse (0-2) on Saturday, Sept. 7. Niles’ mark set a new school record and tied the Maine state record set by Jean Beaulieu of Madawaska in 1975.

Morse, a team in which 11 of the 16 varsity players are underclassmen, has been outscored 23-0 in the season’s first two games.

MT. ARARAT 2, CAMDEN HILLS 0: Freshman Kamryn Chase scored both goals for Mt. Ararat (1-0) in a season-opening win over Camden Hills (0-1) on Saturday, Sept. 7. Chase was assisted by sophomores Krystah Coen and Sarah Middleton.

Mt. Ararat sophomore goalie Laila Adams recorded two saves; Camden Hills sophomore goalie Abby Strout recorded six saves.

LISBON 9, TELSTAR 0: Riley Hoyle is already halfway to her 2023 goal totals after scoring four goals and an assist in Lisbon’s (1-0) win over Telstar (0-1) on Friday, Sept. 6. Five other Greyhounds notched goals, including Alivia Saunders who also assisted twice.

Telstar goalkeeper Cadie Campbell recorded 28 saves; Lisbon goalkeeper Sophia Cote saved one shot.

Advertisement

BRUNSWICK 0, LEWISTON 0: The Dragons (0-0-1) and Blue Devils (0-0-1) openedwith a tie after the double-overtime match ended scoreless on Thursday, Sept. 5.

During overtime, Brunswick was forced to play defense, preventing seven Lewiston corners from becoming goals.

FREEPORT 2, YARMOUTH 1: Freeport (1-0), the defending Class B champions, start their season with a one-goal road victory over Yarmouth (0-1).

FOOTBALL

OCEANSIDE 30, BRUNSWICK 14: Senior wide receiver-turned-quarterback Zeb Foster (287 total yards, 3 rush TD) and senior running back Robert Blair (178 total yards, TD) each scored in the second half to give Oceanside (1-0) the win over Brunswick (0-1) on Saturday, Sept. 7.

In their first 11-man football game since 2022, the Dragons were tied at half, 14-14, with the 2023 Class C runner-up, but would only gain one more first down.

Brunswick wide receiver Trevor Gerrish (5 rec, 128 yards, 2 TD) turned two short passes from fellow senior quarterback Cam Beal (6-7, 131 yards, 2 TD) into a 38 and 64-yard score.

Advertisement

MT. ARARAT 54, MORSE 14: Running backs Dash Farrell (8 rush, 168 yards, 3 TD) and Nick Doughty (5 rush, 153 yards, 3 TD) led Mt. Ararat (1-0) to a 40-point victory over Morse (0-1) on Friday, Sept. 6.

The Eagles did not throw a single pass and rushed for 423 total yards. Junior Avery Desjardins contributed 74 yards and a touchdown for an Eagles offense that rushed for 423 yards and didn’t attempt a single pass.

Senior Phillip Edelblut forced a Morse fumble near the end zone, and junior Adrian Reyes notched two sacks on Morse sophomore quarterback Dylan Root (10-15, 150 yards, 2 TOT TD).

CROSS COUNTRY

The Brunswick boys and Morse girls each won a six-team KVAC meet at Brunswick. Pierce Coughlin of Messalonskee (16:23.60) and Karen Higgins of Boothbay/Wiscasset (18:53.00) were the top individual finishers.

Sam Cashman led the way for Brunswick, finishing in third (16:43.50), Morse’s Levi Riggs finished fourth (16:53.80) and the rest of the Brunswick scorers took places four through eight for 29 points. Morse finished third with 62 points.

Zoe Avery of Morse finished in 6th place (21.51.90) with teammate Frida Wright right behind her in seventh (21:57.20). The rest of the Shipbuilders finished in the top 12, scoring 45 points. The Brunswick girls placed fourth with 95 points.

Advertisement

The Freeport boys’ and girls’ cross country squads both won a 12-team WMC meet with 45 and 34 points, respectively, on Thursday, Sept. 5. Lilah Hall (21:15) and Ella Oshetski (21:19) placed first and second in the girls’ race, while Alex Gilbert (17:00) and Conner Smith (17:08) placed second and third in the boys’ race.

The Lisbon boys won a four-team MVC meet at Maranacook on Friday, Sept. 6. Samuel Liudvinaitis placed second (18:43.30) and Malachi Ganong placed third (19:25.10) as Lisbon scored 36 points.

Mt. Ararat won a three-team girls meet at Edward Little on Friday, Sept. 6. The boys’ team placed second amongst four teams. Charlotte Crowe (23:45.63) and Ian Britt (18:15.94) were the respective top finishers in second and fourth places.

GOLF

MORSE 8, OCEANSIDE 1: After losing its opening match against Leavitt, Morse (4-1) has won four straight. Seniors Caleb Harvey and Tuck Walker have been co-low medalists the last two outings, with scores of 38 against Cony (Thursday, Sept. 5) and 42 against Oceanside (Friday, Sept. 6).

MT. ARARAT 4.5, BRUNSWICK 4.5: Reigning Class A individual champion Will Farschon of Brunswick earned low medalist honors at a Thursday, Sept. 5 match. After tying with 182 strokes, Mt. Ararat won on tiebreakers.

VOLLEYBALL

HAMPDEN ACADEMY 3, BRUNSWICK/MT. ARARAT/MORSE 0: The co-op team (0-1) lost to Hampden Academy (1-0) in straight sets on Thursday, Sept. 5.

Copy the Story Link