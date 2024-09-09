The president of the Cumberland County Fair, Lyle Merrifield of Gorham, passed away unexpectedly at his home at Merrifield Farm on Sunday. He died of an apparent heart attack, according to his family. He was 62 years old.

“It’s a shock,” his wife, Jo-Ann Merrifield, said Monday.

Widely involved in state agriculture, Merrifield served as the president of the Cumberland Country Fair after being the superintendent of the fair’s museum, blacksmith shop, and steer shows. The fair is put on by the Cumberland Farmers’ Club and takes place Sept. 22-28 this year.

Theodore Googins, vice president of the Cumberland County Fair, will become president of the organization. He said that the fair is set to proceed as anticipated, and will commemorate Merrifield in a tribute to be determined soon.

“There will be a memorial of some kind,” Googins said.

Jo-Ann Merrifield said on Sunday her husband had laid down to rest and she found him when she returned home at 1:30 p.m. She said his death must have been “peaceful.”

The Merrifields are well-known maple syrup producers and she said the family is hoping to keep the operation going. Merrifield had served as the president of the Maine Maple Producers Association since 2009.

Jo-Ann and Lyle’s daughters, Lexi Merrifield and Molly Bellefleur, are closely involved in both Merrifield Farm and Sugar Shack’s operations and the Cumberland County Fair. Lexi is the superintendent of the shows for large livestock, and Molly oversees the fair’s museum. The sisters told Googins they wished to remain involved in this year’s fair in the wake of their father’s passing.

Information about funeral arrangements for Merrifield was unavailable on Monday.

American Journal reporter Robert Lowell contributed to this report.

