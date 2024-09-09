Each September, thousands of volunteers gather on the shores of Merrymeeting Bay, the Kennebec River and lakes, streams and ponds across the state. Local environmental groups lead them to clean the shores and document the litter collected.

The effort is part of a larger International Coastal Cleanup. While Mainers pick up cigarette butts and cans, those in other states and countries also are working toward a common goal: to ensure healthier oceans.

Beach captains who join the Maine Coastal Cleanup adopt a location and rally locals to pick up trash. In 2022, 2,530 pounds of marine debris were disposed of, and in 2023, the amount increased to 5,578 pounds.

This year, Sarah Madronal, outreach manager at the Nature Conservancy, hopes to raise the bar even higher. Inspired by the AmeriCorps National Day of Service and Remembrance, she will steer a cleanup at Basin Preserve in Phippsburg on Sept. 11.

“On 9/11, the goal is to come together,” Madronal said. “By harnessing loving energy, we aim to make this stretch [4 miles of coastline] not just more beautiful but more functional for humans and the ecosystem.”

Phippsburg Coastal Cleanup

The Phippsburg cleanup marks the end of a series of events organized by the Nature Conservancy this summer. In June, locals assisted with the cleanup of Tatnic Hills Preserve in Wells, installing a foot plank over one of the trails that experienced seasonal flooding. In August, volunteers helped tidy up Loring Conant Preserve in Georgetown.

“Being a statewide organization can be tough, having so many preserves in different areas,” Madronal said. “We’re trying to get to know the people who use our trails. When locals meet our conservation staff, whenever they call about a tree needing to be cleared, they can put a face to the person on the other side of the phone.”

Madronal said the turnout has been small but mighty, singling out the Tatnic Hills event as her favorite this season. Only one person could run a chainsaw when making the bridge, so there was time to chat.

Intending for the 9/11 coastal cleanup to yield similar results, she encouraged volunteers to bring snacks so everyone can break for lunch and connect.

“Growing up outside NYC, 9/11 has always been a sad day to reflect on,” Madronal said. “When we think of the lives lost, it prompts us to do something to serve the greater good. In this case, it is the coast of Maine. Cleanup work isn’t fancy but effective — it makes the space better for everyone.”

Harpswell and Georgetown Coastal Cleanups

Earlier this month, the Rotary Club of Brunswick partnered with the Surfrider Foundation to organize a coastal cleanup at Mackerel Cove. Harpswell residents who missed the event or want to get involved again will have another opportunity Saturday, Sept. 14.

Those who bring marine debris to the Town Office on Saturday will be given a voucher for free disposal at the transfer station. Harpswell Harbormaster Paul Plummer emphasized the need to remove plastics and Styrofoam to prevent them from breaking down into microplastics and contaminating the local water supply.

“As Mainers, we take great pride in our natural resources,” Plummer said. “Although people are frustrated with the amount of trash floating along the shores, it provides a sense of accomplishment when they can help clean up.”

Georgetown residents are welcome to join coastal cleanups at their convenience. On Sept. 21, Conservation Commission volunteers will be at the transfer station to help sort, weigh and record trash. But for those unable to attend, a bin with clean-up supplies — gloves, trash bags and data sheets — will be available outside the Town Office through the remainder of the month.

Ruth Indrick, project director for the Kennebec Estuary Land Trust, who is assisting with the Georgetown cleanup, noted the importance of tracking the type and quantity of trash collected. Cleanup data in the past has reportedly led to state, federal and international laws prohibiting ocean pollution.

“The coast matters to different people for different reasons,” Indrick said. “For some, it’s a place to make a living through lobstering and shellfish harvesting; to gather food; to find peace; to connect with friends and ancestors; to learn about plants, animals and geological features; or play in the sand. No matter the reason, an event that allows people to improve the places they love makes a difference.”

For those interested in the Phippsburg cleanup, join Madronal at Basin Overlook off Route 209 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. In Harpswell, carry marine debris to the Town Office at 263 Mountain Road between the hours of 8 a.m. and noon. In Georgetown, swing by the transfer station at 64 Bay Point Road from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

For a complete list of cleanup sites across the state, visit maine.gov/dmr/programs/maine-coastal-program/marine-debris-maine-coastweek.

