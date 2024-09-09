CC Duryee scored twice in the first half and Cape Elizabeth (2-0) went on to a 4-0 field hockey win over Lake Region on Monday in Naples.

Addy Miller and Hailey Gorman also scored for the Capers (2-0). The Lakers fell to 0-3.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 3, FREEPORT 2: Ella Giguere put in a free kick from 35 yards out with 13 minutes to play to break a tie and lead the Panthers (2-0) past the Falcons (0-1) at Yarmouth.

Natasha Godfrey had a goal and an assist for North Yarmouth Academy, while Lyla Casey added a goal. Ella Tracy and Lucy Riggs scored for Freeport.

Sadie Morgan stopped 10 shots for the Panthers. Karleigh Costello had nine saves for the Falcons.

GREELY 5, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 1: Owen Piesik had three goals in 10 minutes to spark the Rangers (1-0-1) past the Raiders (2-1) at Cumberland.

Advertisement

Bez Mendelsohn and Owen Partridge also scored for Greely.

Tucker Barnaby scored for Fryeburg Academy.

ST. DOMINIC 4, CAPE ELIZABETH 1: Chloe Beauchesne scored three goals and Ava Martin added one as the visiting Saints (2-0) beat the Capers (0-2).

Saints goalie Maia Cote made five saves.

BOYS’ SOCCER

YARMOUTH 3, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 0: Lucas Hayner scored early in the first half and the Yarmouth keeper did not need to record any saves as the Clippers (1-0-1) earned a win over the Patriots (1-1) at Gray.

Advertisement

Owen Hayes and Will Redfield added second-half goals for Yarmouth.

Tristan Cuttler had 10 saves for Gray-New Gloucester.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

YARMOUTH 5, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 1: The Clippers (1-0-1) got goals from four different players, built a 4-0 halftime advantage and topped the Patriots (0-1) at Yarmouth.

Rory Tompkins, Taylor Oranellas, Ali Miller and Abby Noble all scored for Yarmouth, which also benefited from an own goal.

Hannah Bolduc had a second-half goal for Gray-New Gloucester.

Advertisement

Goalie Hailey Carson stopped nine shots for the Patriots, while Marian Pitney had two saves for the Clippers.

WAYNFLETE 6, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 1: Lucy Olson and Lucy Mamone each scored two goals to pace the Flyers (1-0) over the Seagulls (1-1) at Old Orchard Beach.

Audrey Winch and Fallon Culley also scored for Waynflete.

Tessa Ferguson put in a goal for Old Orchard Beach.

Talia Melnick and Rachel Yordon combined for three saves for the Flyers, while Vanessa Alley-Thayer recorded 13 saves for the Seagulls.

Copy the Story Link