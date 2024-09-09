Sebastian Pettitt is a gamer, a bowler and the play-by-play voice for the University of Southern Maine. He is also on the board of Dirigo Union, an independent group of supporters for Hearts of Pine, the pro soccer team coming to Portland next year. His varied interests all play a part in what he’d do on his perfect day.

Waking up just a mile or so over the bridge in South Portland, I’m in great proximity to all of the things I enjoy to start my day with. Some great local musicians are thrown into my morning mix as I cross into the city (check out Primrose and Bangor Transit Authority) to grab some food.

My first bite of the day is at HiFi Donuts. Whether sweet or savory, the great crew there has got something for everyone. After coffee and a cruller, I make my way down the other side of the hill to see the animals at (the bar) the Portland Zoo. Any given weekend morning, dozens of fans of the beautiful game turn out in droves to support their favorite club or home country. Beyond the excitement of our favorite teams across the pond, growing anticipation involving next year’s debut of Portland Hearts of Pine is a constant. Its growing supporters group, Dirigo Union, is often in the mix at the Zoo, truly making this place feel like the centerpiece of soccer in Maine.

For a majority of the calendar year, I find work as the play-by-play sports voice for the USM Huskies. Naturally, this gives me a regular excuse to have lunch out. At lunchtime, there’s no better stop in the area than George and Leon’s Roast Beef in Westbrook. Far and away the best beef option in Maine, George’s 3-Way rivals that of your favorite Massachusetts spot and has the homemade desserts and atmosphere to back it up. Between the pop-up thrift events, benefit concerts and good vibes, George and Leon’s is my favorite addition to the Greater Portland area in quite some time.

My ideal afternoon hangout spot is with friends and co-workers at Bayside Bowl in Portland. While most people don’t love hanging out at their place of work, the rooftop is a great sunny day spot (check out the rotating frozen drinks), and then head down to the lanes to work on my game or hangout with my friends in (bowling league) Bowl Portland!

Into the nighttime hours, the quest for fun, games and good times continue. At both its former and current locations, Arcadia in Portland has been my nighttime comfort spot for years. Whether it’s monthly Mario Kart tournaments or pinball with my girlfriend, it’s a beautiful place for both classic game nerds and the people who remember “that one game” from their childhood. For a more snacky dinnertime option, the amazing new Rebel Munchies & Libations in Portland brings out the kid in us all. Classic ’90s VCR TVs line the bar, with tables surfaced with Pokemon cards and an old-school Nintendo with a great selection of games.

For a more traditional restaurant experience, my recent visit to Low Stakes Lodge was one of my favorite Portland dining experiences in recent memory. A fantastic ambience and two amazing dishes (try the chicken supreme!) followed by a menu staple: a pair of shots shared with my girlfriend determined only by a roll of the dice. You’re stuck with what you get, but with the great staff and food around you, it’s a beautiful lesson in chance.

To top it off with dessert, head down to Gross Confection Bar and get the “Mess.” A beautiful disaster of traditional dessert flavors, aptly named for looks instead of its great taste.

