The fall sports season has arrived.

With a vengeance.

We’re just a few days in but it’s already crystal-clear that there will be a ton of thrills on the gridiron, pitch, field, court, trails and courses of Forecaster Country.

Buckle up and enjoy the ride and here’s s quick look back at what has transpired so far:

Football

Falmouth and Freeport’s football teams opened with victories last weekend, while Greely and Yarmouth fell short.

Advertisement

The Navigators, welcoming new coach Spencer Emerson, in front of a huge crowd on a festive Friday night against visiting Cheverus, went ahead to stay in the first quarter when quarterback Tres Walker found Joey Guerrette for a 10-yard scoring pass. The game remained 7-0 into the fourth period where Falmouth finally put it away, as Gio Guerrette scored on a 19-yard reverse. Indi Backman ran for 121 yards on 21 carries and the Navigators allowed the Stags just 26 yards of offense.

“We’re well aware we weren’t picked to win this game, but we wanted to win and prove people wrong,” said Backman. “We’re here. We’re a team to beat. We can win games.”

“This community understands success,” said Emerson. “Joey and Gio, they’re D1 lacrosse athletes and they have to know more football, but from a preparation and athletic standpoint, they know what it takes. These kids play super-hard. I knew that when I got here. I didn’t know how many games we’d win, but I could tell you our effort would be through the roof.”

Falmouth looks for a 2-0 start when it goes to Skowhegan (0-1) Friday night. A year ago, the Navigators won at Skowhegan, 27-8.

“I hope we can keep it going,” said Gio Guerrette. “I definitely have confidence in this team.”

“We have to clean up a lot of things on offense and I have to clean things up as a coach,” Emerson said. “We have to clean up protection, we have to get our routes crisper, we have to make better decisions behind center. You always have to crawl before you walk, walk before you jog, jog before you sprint. We were fortunate to win this one, but we have a long way to go. It’s a marathon not a sprint and these kids understand what it takes. I’m fortunate to lead them.”

Advertisement

Freeport started 1-0 by holding off visiting Dirigo in a thriller, 27-26. The Falcons struck first on a 47-yard fumble return for a score from George Maschino. After the Cougars crept back to 7-6 after one quarter, Ben Bolduc scored on a 1-yard run for Freeport. Again, Dirigo countered with a TD, but Teddy Peters’ 4-yard run made it 20-12 at the half. The Cougars drew even in the third period, but a 44-yard scoring run from Peters and a critical extra point from Sam Walker put the Falcons back in front by seven. Dirigo threatened to win it late, scoring a touchdown, but it couldn’t pull off a two-point conversion and Freeport was able to exhale and enjoy victory.

The Falcons stay home Friday to battle reigning state champion Wells (1-0). The Warriors bounced Freeport from last year’s playoffs, prevailing, 42-7, in the Class C South semifinals.

Greely, which made a stunning and surprising run to the eight-man large division South title in 2023, began the 2024 campaign with a 14-6 loss at Camden Hills. The Rangers scored first but couldn’t find the end zone again. Greely seeks its first win Friday at home versus Waterville (0-1). Last year, Greely began its ascent with a 28-26 overtime win at the Purple Panthers.

Yarmouth, under its new coach Nick Orsi, hosted Lake Region. The Cippers hung tough for awhile, as the score was tied, 8-8, in the second quarter, but the Lakers erupted from there and went on to a 46-8 victory. Wyatt Gawtry caught a touchdown pass for Yarmouth’s lone points, but the Clippers’ cause was severely hampered by injuries. Yarmouth hopes to bounce back Saturday at Camden Hills (1-0). The teams didn’t play a year ago.

Boys’ soccer

Yarmouth’s boys’ soccer team began its new era last Thursday in Cumberland, as Justin Morrill inherited the program from Mike Hagerty, who won 344 games and 13 Gold Balls in his 27 seasons with the Clippers. Morrill was able to get a result out of his debut, as Yarmouth rallied from a one-goal halftime deficit and earned a 1-1 draw courtesy a second half header from Zacarias Binda.

Advertisement

“That was exciting,” said Morrill. “Our boys played their butts off. We answered the way we needed to answer and that’s the most important thing. Kudos to the Greely kids, that was a heck of a battle. That’s what we needed to see, to test our resolve at the beginning of the season.”

Morrill got in the win column Monday at Gray-New Gloucester, where the Clippers prevailed, 3-0, as Lucas Hayner, Owen Hayes and Will Redfield scored the goals. Yarmouth is back in action Friday at Class A North power Brunswick, then finally plays its home opener Tuesday of next week against York in a playoff rematch.

“We have to clean some things up and get ready for the next one,” Morrill said. “We have a big week coming up.”

Greely hoped to beat Yarmouth in the season opener for the second year in a row, but despite an early goal from Owen Piesik, had to settle for splitting Heal Points with a 1-1 tie. Goalkeeper Landon Dominski made six saves.

“It was good for us in terms of seeing where we are,” said longtime Rangers coach Mike Andreasen. “We had some good results in the preseason. We needed to play 80 good minutes, or tonight 90. We scored and we let our foot off the gas. They dominated in the second half until they scored. Then, it balanced back out a little bit. We responded to a need, them tying the game, and you have to play needy all the time. It was good for us.”

Greely got its first victory Monday at home over Fryeburg Academy, 5-1. Piesik scored three times while Bez Mendelsohn and Owen Partridge also finished. The Rangers welcome rival Cape Elizabeth Thursday and go to Class C South power Waynflete Monday of next week.

Advertisement

“Every game will be a battle,” said Andreasen. “We want to put more emphasis on the back end of the season instead of the front of the season.”

Freeport, under new coach Peter Mills, dropped its opener, 1-0 at Gray-New Gloucester. The Falcons hope to get in the win column Wednesday at home versus North Yarmouth Academy. After playing at Morse Saturday, Freeport visits Cape Elizabeth Tuesday of next week.

In Class A South, Falmouth began the season with a 2-0 win at Cheverus. The Navigators came alive late and got goals from freshman Wyatt Braun and sophomore Simon Wissink. Falmouth welcomes Massabesic for its home opener Wednesday, then goes to Portland Saturday (see our website for game story) and visits Deering in a playoff rematch Monday of next week.

NYA began its season by beating host Sacopee Valley, 5-1. Jacob Colaluca scored three times and Jesse Mutagoma and Cael Woelfein put the ball in the net once apiece. After going to Freeport Wednesday, the Panthers visit Lake Region Monday of next week.

Girls’ soccer

On the girls’ side, Greely and Yarmouth also opened against each other last Thursday and also settled for a draw. The Rangers went on top, 1-0, on an early goal from Jackie Franklin. The Clippers drew even on a beautiful free kick goal from Eleanor Ting. Again Greely took the lead, as Molly Partridge scored with just under 26 minutes to play, but with 8:46 on the clock, Taylor Oranellas pulled Yarmouth level again and the contest wound up, 2-2.

Advertisement

“It was a good battle,” said Rangers coach Rachel Williams. A good game overall. We had some good chances. We’re not quite playing to our potential yet, but Yarmouth’s a good, solid team.”

“That was a fun, playoff-like atmosphere for Opening Day,” said Clippers coach Andy Higgins. “With an overall young group all over the field, this was a great test and the girls competed all game long. There were a couple of times we could have let the wind get taken out of sails and not battle back, but the girls kept competing and pushing for each other and that’s what we want them to do.”

Greely got its first win Monday at Fryeburg Academy, 5-0. Avery Bush and Abby Lennox both scored two goals and Sami Santerre had the other. The Rangers go to Cape Elizabeth for a playoff rematch Thursday, then welcome reigning Class C champion Waynflete Monday of next week.

“If we can get our fitness up and get a little more focused, we’ll be fine,” Williams said. “I like this group. It’s a good group. The girls like each other. It’s going to be a good year.”

Yarmouth opened the home portion of its schedule with a victory Monday, 5-1, over Gray-New Gloucester. Oranellas had two goals, while Ali Miller, Abby Noble and Rory Tompkins added one apiece. The Clippers welcome Class A North power Brunswick in an interclass showdown Friday, then play host to York Tuesday of next week.

“We’ll move forward from here,” Higgins said. “I can’t wait to get back to practice tomorrow.”

Advertisement

Freeport opened with a 3-2 loss at NYA Monday. Lucy Riggs and Ella Tracy had the goals. Goalkeeper Karleigh Costello had nine saves. The Falcons host Morse Thursday and welcome Cape Elizabeth Tuesday of next week.

NYA started with an 8-0 home win over Sacopee Valley. Freshman Delphine Daniel scored three times, while Lyla Casey, Alicia Fontana, Natasha Godfrey, Caroline Matusovich and Sadie Swenson all added one goal. Monday, the Panthers improved to 2-0 with a 3-2 home win over Freeport. Casey, Godfrey and Ella Giguere scored once with Giguere’s goal on a free kick with 13 minutes left breaking a tie. Goalkeeper Sadie Morgan saved 10 shots. NYA goes to Old Orchard Beach Wednesday and returns home to face Lake Region Monday of next week.

Falmouth began with a 4-0 victory at Portland. Gwen Long, Charlotte Talmadge, Finley VanTil and Sierra Zamer scored one goal apiece. Long’s goal came off a penalty kick. The Navigators were back in action Tuesday at Deering, host Cheverus Thursday (see our website for game story) and welcome Windham Tuesday of next week.

Field hockey

Freeport’s field hockey team, the reigning Class B state champion, opened with an inspirational 2-1 win at rival Yarmouth, as the teams squared off for the first time since the Falcons beat the Clippers in double-overtime in last year’s epic regional final. In this one, Freeport fell behind early, but rallied to prevail behind two goals from junior standout Emily Groves. The Falcons then improved to 2-0 Monday when they defeated visiting York, 7-0. Groves had two goals, while Callie Bourgoin, Sophie Bradford, Liza Flower, Dailia McCarthy and Reed Proscia added one apiece.

“York has a great program,” said Groves. “I think we just came out with a huge spark. We wanted to come out and pump some goals in quick and that’s what we did.”

Advertisement

“I think we were excited because it’s our home opener,” said senior captain and defensive standout Sydney Gelhar. “It shows our team was ready to play and that we enjoying playing and we’re going to come out strong.”

“We’ve been pushing getting more scorers this year,” added Freeport coach Marcia Wood. “Yarmouth tried to double team Emily, but I know have a lot of other people who can score goals. They all stepped up. The passing was beautiful today.”

Freeport goes to Poland Thursday, welcomes Brunswick Monday and visits Lake Region Tuesday of next week.

“I think we can always improve,” said Gelhar. “We really love each other. As long as that continues, I see us doing very well.”

“Chemistry and bonding is a big part of our team,” Groves said. “We excel on the field because of the chemistry and bond we have.”

“I want us to play every game like this,” Wood added.” I’m challenging them to up their game each time. I want us to take it to the next level.”

Advertisement

Yarmouth got a goal from Erica O’Connor in its opening loss to Freeport. The Clippers hoped to get in the win column Tuesday at Wells. Yarmouth goes to Spruce Mountain Saturday and visits Poland Tuesday of next week.

Greely started with a 4-0 setback at St. Dom’s, then improved to 1-1 Monday after a 2-1, double-overtime victory at Lake Region. Maya Tracey scored both goals, including the winner. Both were set up by Helen Zimmerman. The Rangers welcome Wells Friday.

Falmouth got off to a fast start Saturday with a 4-0 win at Portland/Deering. The Navigators got goals from Elizabeth Brown, Jaelyn Meader, Allie Sweetser and Violet Westburg. Falmouth welcomed Bonny Eagle Tuesday, plays host to powerhouse Biddeford Friday and goes to South Portland/Westbrook Monday of next week.

The Gray-New Gloucester/North Yarmouth Academy co-op team blanked Wells, 7-0, in its first game. The squad then beat visiting Oxford Hills, 4-1, Monday to improve to 2-0. Lydia Trytek scored twice and Kenlie Nadeau and Greta Tod added a goal apiece against the Vikings. GNG/NYA goes to Cape Elizabeth Wednesday and hosts St. Dom’s Monday of next week.

Volleyball

Yarmouth’s volleyball team, the five-time reigning Class B state champion, opened with a straight-set (23-25, 22-25, 11-25) home loss to Washington Academy in a rematch of last year’s state match. The Clippers were at Falmouth for a playoff rematch Tuesday (see our website for game story), host Gray-New Gloucester Thursday, visit York Saturday and welcome Cheverus Monday of next week.

Advertisement

Falmouth won its first match, 3-0 (25-20, 25-9, 28-26), at Cheverus. Sofie Asbjornsen had a dozen kills, Abby Shaw added 15 assists and Avery Bakke had 17 digs. The Navigators hosted Yarmouth Tuesday, go to reigning Class A champion Gorham Thursday, welcome Biddeford Saturday and play host to Greely Tuesday of next week.

Greely dropped a straight-set decision to visiting Cape Elizabeth in its opener. The Rangers looked to get in the win column Tuesday at home versus York. After playing at Wells Thursday, Greely visits Falmouth Tuesday of next week.

NYA started with a 3-2 (7-25, 25-22, 25-23, 20-25, 9-15) loss at Lewiston Monday. The Panthers are back in action next Monday versus visiting Marshwood.

Cross country

The cross country regular season began last week as Freeport, Greely, NYA and Yarmouth took part in a 14-team meet at Wells.

In the boys’ competition, the Falcons came in first as Alex Gilbert posted the second-best individual time (17 minutes even). The Clippers were runners-up (Jackie Chalmers led them with a nine-place showing, 17:45). The Rangers finished third (Tait Harvey was fourth individually, 17:26). The Panthers placed 11th (Leif MacCarthy led the way with a 35th-place finish, 20:06).

Advertisement

The girls’ meet was won by Freeport, as Lilah Hall had the top individual time (21:15). Yarmouth came in fourth with Eleanor Weyenberg placing eighth individually (22:16). Greely finished sixth and was paced by Sarah Weisz (11th, 22:19). NYA came in seventh as featured Hadley Smith (ninth, 22:17).

Golf

On the links, reigning Class A champion Falmouth started with a 10-3 loss to Scarborough, then blanked Deering (12-0). Collie Ianetta and Owen Woodworth each shot a nine-hole round of 39 against the Red Storm.

Greely started with an 11-2 loss to Bonny Eagle, then downed Windham, 10-3. Joe Hanson shot a 39 in the setback, then had a round of 38 in the victory.

Freeport opened with a narrow loss to York, as Joe Savona had a team-best round of 37.

Yarmouth edged Fryeburg Academy in its opener, as Colby Carnes and Gabe Janczuk each shot a 39.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net.

Copy the Story Link