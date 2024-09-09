CINCINNATI — However this Patriots season is remembered, as part of a rebuild or a resurgence or a bridge to nowhere, they will always have that sound.

UP NEXT WHO: Seattle Seahawks (1-0) at New England Patriots (1-0) WHEN: 1 p.m. Sunday TELEVISION: CBS

That roar from inside the visitors locker room Sunday in Cincinnati, echoing like it had been trapped in the bottom of their lungs for years. A primal scream, a bellow unleashed, a sound that could only mean one thing.

Victory.

Sweet victory.

Against the tallest odds of Week 1, the Patriots beat the Bengals 16-10. It was a capital “M” Moment for a team redefining itself.

This victory brought players joy.

“It’s hard to win in this league, and there were times I took it for granted in my career. Enjoying the win, that was something I had to learn,” said Patriots captain David Andrews. “So, we’ll enjoy this one.”

It brought a new coaching staff proof of concept.

“I feel like everybody knew what we were trying to do – even the Bengals,” Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson said. “So for us to go out there and still do it, run the ball efficiently and keep them off the field as much as we did, I think we did a nice job.”

It brought that unique thrill that anyone who’s ever stood behind a team, but especially an underdog, dismissed and doubted, counted out before the clock even begins to wind, knows well.

“As much as you want to say ‘ignore the noise,’ ” Hunter Henry admitted, “we all can see that everyone kind of doubted us.”

Chasing that thrill was why the Patriots who stayed kept going; most of all players like Andrews and Henry who suffered most the past two years. Through the Matt Patricia-Joe Judge offense. Through every one of the 13 losses last season.

Through the misery and hopelessness, feelings that made Henry consider fleeing New England, and pushed retirement into Andrews’ thoughts.

“Not that we’re gonna dwell on the past, but it is what it is. Last year sucked. None of us had fun,” Henry told the Boston Herald. “We play this game to win, no matter what. And that’s the beauty of it.”

But moments like Sunday are why Henry returned. The joy, the brotherhood, the validation, everything.

After Jerod Mayo was hired to be the Patriots head coach, he shared the team’s plans to sign and draft a quarterback, hoping to entice Henry to re-sign. He spoke of righting the ship, and restoring a proud franchise in a new way.

Henry returned, and more promises were made, like the one Mayo extended to quarterback Jacoby Brissett pregame Sunday.

“I cried when I got to the stadium,” Brissett said. “Mayo came up to me before the game, he started laughing, he’s like, ‘Man, you’re about to win us this game. You’re about to ball out.’ I’d never heard that from a coach. That meant a lot to me. … It’s definitely a moment that I just can’t take for granted.”

Mayo made promises in team meetings last week. If the defense played to its potential, if the offensive line blocked well, and if the running backs hit holes hard enough, the Patriots would win.

Stevenson rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown. The offense killed off the final 2:13. The Patriots won.

“When the coaches come out Week 1 and say we’re going to rely on our conditioning and physicality, it means a lot. And especially to then finish the game how we finished it,” Andrews said. “As an offensive lineman, that’s what you want.”

Delivering on promises builds buy-in. It builds trust. It ties a team to a coach, the same way Bill Belichick bound the Patriots to himself early in the dynasty. A master with unparalleled foresight who made believers of every player in the locker room.

Yet what Mayo accomplished Sunday in his debut, winning as an 8.5-point underdog, is something Belichick never did in his last eight seasons. Granted, the Patriots were often favorites, but when they needed a coaching edge the most, they never won under those circumstances.

Without Tom Brady, they went 0-5 against heavy favorites like Cincinnati. Beyond that, in those same four seasons, they won just a single statement game on the road.

One Sunday, of course, does not a season make. The Patriots may still stumble to 4-13 again or worse. But this win was both a start of something new, and a moment that stands alone.

A moment made of everything they needed – joy, confidence and maybe even a little healing – all at once.

“We have a long journey ahead of us,” Henry said. “but this was a big one for us.”

