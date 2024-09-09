Hires, promotions, appointments

Nancy Jarrett was hired at Keller Williams Realty as assistant market center administrator and Corey Lynn Morton joined as director of agent services. Seven new associates joined Keller Williams in August: Jacob Cloutier, Faith Fontaine, Julia Langham, Deanna McKenna, Jane Meisenbach, Richard Meisenbach and Greg Selmon.

Cannabis attorney Jill G. Cohen was welcomed as partner for law firm Verrill in Portland. She co-founded a criminal justice nonprofit, The Georgia Innocence Project, in 2002 that works to exonerate the wrongfully convicted in the Georgia region.

Open for business

Taj Indian Cuisine moved to 333 Clarks Pond Parkway in South Portland.

Copy the Story Link