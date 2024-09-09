The Brick Store Museum in Kennebunk will host its 10th annual Southern Maine Steampunk Fair from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21. The event, according to a press release, explores the world of steampunk (a unique blend of history and future), through art and craft displays, activities, a world-premiere play based on local 19th-century letters, music, vendors and demonstrations.

Entry to the museum’s exhibitions are all included in the fair. The $10 ticket (ages 16 and older) is a fundraiser for the museum’s year-round programming.

Steampunk is a blend of history and future; a view of the world if Victorian aesthetics and steam power existed in modern day. Novels like “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea” or “Sherlock Holmes” featured the steampunk theme.

During the fair, visitors can meet special guest author Leanna Renee Hieber, of New York City, who has authored several steampunk books and recently released “Invisible Women: True Stories of America’s Ghosts.”

Patrons can also explore steampunk style through a costuming discussion and fashion walk, shop for unique items and bizarre oddities courtesy of over 25 vendors, hear steampunk music courtesy of DJ WBOB, enjoy lunch and ice cream thanks to the Treat Truck, and step inside for a world-premiere two-act play based on local Kennebunk letters written in the 19th century, the era that steampunk illustrates.

Additionally, the 70th anniversary of the film “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea” will be celebrated this year – a steampunk-inspired novel by Jules Verne. The film will be shown during the fair. Throughout the day, vendors of steampunk-themed works, costumes and technology will be on display, and family-friendly activity stations offer creative stops along the way. Organizers bill the fair as “the most unique event in southern Maine.”

The full schedule can be found at www.brickstoremuseum.org. The event is sponsored by Saco & Biddeford Institution for Savings and MM Total Bookkeeping. Tickets may be purchased in advance at www.brickstoremuseum.org or at the door.

