Now that high school football season is here, let’s take a look back at what a game looked like in the 1950s. In this photo that ran in the Portland Press Herald on Nov. 28, 1952, Portland High School is playing againt rival Deering High School at Fitzpatrick Stadium in Portland. Portland High School won by a score of 25 to 20. Portland Public Library Special Collections & Archives

