ON SALE NOW
Sierra Ferrell, Sept. 12. State Theatre, Portland, sold out. statetheatreportland.com
Fruit Bats, Sept. 12. Portland House of Music, $30. statetheatreportland.com
Cody Jinks, Sept. 12. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $57.50 to $299.95. waterfrontconcerts.com
Buffalo Tom and Belly, Sept. 13. State Theatre, Portland, $40. statetheatreportland.com
Deerlady, Sept. 13. Space, Portland, $18. space538.org
Norah Jones, Sept. 13. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, sold out. statetheatreportland.com
Maggie Rose, Sept. 13. Portland House of Music, $21. statetheatreportland.com
Glen Hansard, Sept. 14. State Theatre, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com
Daniel Nunnelee, Sept. 14. Portland House of Music, $17. statetheatreportland.com
Cheryl Wheeler and Kenny White, Sept. 14. Chocolate Church Arts Center, Bath, $30. chocolatechurcharts.org
Cowboy Bebop, Sept. 15. Westbrook Performing Arts Center, $35 to $55. waterfrontconcerts.com
David Wilcox, Sept. 15. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $25. onelongfellowsquare.com
Post Malone, Sept. 16. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $102.50 to $338.45. waterfrontconcerts.com
Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Sept. 17. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $55. statetheatreportland.com
The Piano Guys, Sept. 18. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $72 to $102. porttix.com
Reverend Horton Heat, Sept. 19. Snow Pond Center for the Arts, Sidney, $29.50. snowpond.org
Bad Religion, Sept. 20. State Theatre, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com
Mali Velasquez and Bloomsday with Dead Gowns, Sept. 20. Space, Portland, $16. space538.org
Mitchell Tenpenny, Sept. 21. State Theatre, Portland, $30. statetheatreportland.com
Switchfoot, Sept. 21. Aura, Portland, $40.50. auramaine.com
Talisk, Sept. 23. Portland House of Music, $25. portlandhouseofmusic.com
David Kushner, Sept. 24. State Theatre, Portland, $32.50. statetheatreportland.com
Angel Olson, Sept. 25. State Theatre, Portland, $36. statetheatreportland.com
Hatebreed, Sept. 26. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com
Killer Queen: A Tribute to Queen, Sept. 26. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $45 to $105. porttix.com
Live Bullet – Bob Seger Tribute, Sept. 27. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $35, $40. vinhillmusic.com
Dirty Honey, Sept. 27. Aura. Portland, $25.50. auramaine.com
Griffin William Sherry, Sept. 27. Maine Craft Distilling, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com
Daniel Champagne, Sept. 28. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $25. onelongfellowsquare.com
The Heavy Heavy, Sept. 28. Portland House of Music, $25. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Neko Case, Oct. 2. State Theatre, Portland, $40 to $65. statetheatreportland.com
The Wonder Years and The Menzingers, Oct. 3. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com
Lotus, Oct. 4. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com
Road Waves, Oct. 4. Chocolate Church Arts Center, Bath, $15. chocolatechurcharts.org
Chromeo & The Midnight, Oct. 5. State Theatre, Portland, $49.50. statetheatreportland.com
Robin Trower, Oct. 6. Aura, Portland, $29.50 to $59.50. auramaine.com
Five for Fighting, Oct. 6. Waterville Opera House, $39, $49. watervillecreates.org
Low Cut Connie, Oct. 8. Portland House of Music, $25. statetheatreportland.com
Panopticon with Exulansis and Primeval Well, Oct. 8. Space, Portland, $20. space538.org
Marcus King, Oct. 9. State Theatre, Portland, $35 to $60. statetheatreportland.com
Birdtalker, Oct. 9. Portland House of Music, $15. statetheatreportland.com
Asking Alexandria, Oct. 9. Aura, Portland, $47.50. auramaine.com
Gracie Abrams, Oct. 10. State Theatre, Portland, sold out. statetheatreportland.com
Imagine – The Beatles Solo Years, Oct. 11. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $50, $55. vinhillmusic.com
Jake Blount & Mali Obomsawin, Oct. 11. Portland House of Music, $20, $35. statetheatreportland.com
Adrian Vandenburg, Oct. 12. Aura, Portland, $33. auramaine.com
The California Honeydrops, Oct. 12. State Theatre, Portland, $32. statetheatreportland.com
Ricky Montgomery, Oct. 15. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com
Sheng Wang, Oct. 17, State Theatre, Portland, $32.50 to $45. statetheatreportland.com
Xiu Xiu with Jakob Battick, Oct. 17. Space, Portland, $20. space538.org
Genevieve Stokes, Oct. 19. Portland House of Music, $20. statetheatreportland.com
Bob The Drag Queen, Oct. 20. State Theatre, Portland, $31.50 to $81.50. statetheatreportland.com
Stephen Sanchez, Oct. 22. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $61.50 to $146.50. waterfrontconcerts.com
Rise Against, Oct. 23. State Theatre, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com
Girls Gotta Eat, Oct. 24 State Theatre, Portland, $29 to $75. statetheatreportland.com
The Dead South, Oct. 25. State Theatre, Portland, $38. statetheatreportland.com
Todd Rundgren, Oct. 25. Aura, Portland, $49.50 to $89.50. auramaine.com
Cavetown, Oct. 27. State Theatre, Portland, $36. statetheatreportland.com
Girls Just Want To Have Fundamental Rights, Oct. 30. State Theatre, Portland, $20. statetheatreportland.com
Soul Asylum with The Juliana Hatfield Three, Oct. 31. State Theatre, Portland, $38. statetheatreportland.com
Neighbor & Lamp, Nov. 1. State Theatre, Portland, $28. statetheatreportland.com
A Day To Remember, Nov. 1. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $39.50 to $89. crossarenaportland.com
Sammy Rae & The Friends, Nov. 2. State Theatre, Portland, $33. statetheatreportland.com
Moontricks, Nov. 7. Portland House of Music, $18. statetheatreportland.com
David Cross, Nov. 8. State Theatre, Portland, $39.50 to $59.50. statetheatreportland.com
Odie Leigh, Nov. 9. Portland House of Music, $20. statetheatreportland.com
MercyMe and Toby Mac, Nov. 9. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $24.75 to $124.75. crossarenaportland.com
Joe Dombrowski, Nov. 10. State Theatre, Portland, $25, $30. statetheatreportland.com
Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Nov. 10. Waterville Opera House, $139. watervillecreates.org
A Drag Queen Christmas, Nov. 11. State Theatre, Portland, $47 to $77. statetheatreportland.com
Cory Wong, Nov. 12. State Theatre, Portland, $35, $150 VIP. statetheatreportland.com
Angelique Kidjo, Nov. 13. State Theatre, Portland, $35 to $75. statetheatreportland.com
Jo Koy, Nov. 14. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $49.50 to $74.50. crossarenaportland.com
Livingston Taylor, Nov. 15. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $50, $60. vinhillmusic.com
The Disco Biscuits, Nov. 16. State Theatre, Portland, $48.50. statetheatreportland.com
Assembly of Dust, Nov. 21. Portland House of Music, $35. statetheatreportland.com
Flatland Cavalry, Nov 21. Collins Center for the Arts, Orono, $36 to $56. waterfrontconcerts.com
Ryan Hamilton, Nov. 22. State Theatre, Portland, $25 to $40. statetheatreportland.com
Dawes, Nov. 23. State Theatre, Portland, $39.50. statetheatreportland.com
Yoke Lore, Nov. 24. State Theatre, Portland, $30. statetheatreportland.com
Spencer and the Walrus, Nov. 29, 30 and Dec. 1. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com
Gillian Welch & David Rawlings, Dec. 3. State Theatre, Portland, $45 to $95. statetheatreportland.com
Joe P, Dec. 4. Portland House of Music, $25. statetheatreportland.com
The Lox, Dec. 6. State Theatre, Portland, $40. statetheatreportland.com
The Mallett Brothers Band, Dec. 7. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com
Juvenile, Dec. 9. State Theatre, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com
Fairytale of New York, Dec. 10. State Theatre, Portland, $35 to $65. statetheatreportland.com
Daughtry, Dec. 11. State Theatre, Portland, $49.50. statetheatreportland.com
Pink Talking Fish, Dec. 21. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com
Get the Led Out, Jan. 30. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com
Sal Vulcano, March 1, Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $39.75 to $109.75. porttix.com
Bright Eyes, April 13. State Theatre, Portland, $49.50. statetheatreportland.com
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments, and we encourage a thoughtful, open and lively exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. You can also read our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Readers may now see a Top Comments tab, which is an experimental software feature to detect and highlight comments that demonstrate compassion, reasoning, personal stories and curiosity, and encourage and promote civil discourse.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.