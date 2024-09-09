The U.S. Department of Justice on Monday filed a federal lawsuit against Maine for “unnecessarily segregating children with behavioral health disabilities in hospitals, residential facilities and a state-operated juvenile detention facility.”

The lawsuit, filed on Monday in U.S. District Court in Portland says Maine is violating the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Supreme Court’s Olmstead decision. Federal justice authorities had notified the Mills administration in June 2022 that it was violating the civil rights of disabled children and could face legal action.

“The State of Maine has an obligation to protect its residents, including children with behavioral health disabilities, and such children should not be confined to facilities away from their families and community resources,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “The Civil Rights Division is committed to ensuring that people with disabilities can get the services they need to remain at home with their families and loved ones, in their communities.”

Among the examples of substandard care that federal officials highlighted in Maine in the 2022 letter, the Justice Department wrote that Maine was using the Long Creek juvenile detention center as a “de facto children’s psychiatric facility.”

Federal law mandates that state and local governments provide community-based services to children with disabilities in the “most integrated setting appropriate for each child’s needs,” according to a Department of Justice news release.

“Absent these services, Maine children with disabilities enter emergency rooms, come into contact with law enforcement and remain in institutions when they could remain with their families if Maine provided them sufficient community-based services,” according to the news release.

Advocates have long decried Maine’s mental health system, arguing that there’s not enough services available for the demand, in part due to a systemic workforce shortage. Many children with mental health needs end up in hospitals while waiting for placement in community-based group homes, including the recent case of Abby Bedard, a 13-year-old Bingham girl who has spent several months living at the Redington-Fairview General Hospital emergency department while waiting placement.

This story will be updated.

Copy the Story Link