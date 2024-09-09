Colton Carter, Lawrence: Scored three touchdowns and gained 153 yards on 16 carries to lead the Bulldogs’ offense in a 26-0 win over Gardiner.

Cody Cobb, Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale/Kents Hill: Had a big defensive effort in the Ramblers’ shutout win over Leavitt, finishing with 11 tackles, including two for a loss, intercepting a pass and forcing two fumbles. He also ran for a touchdown.

Tommy Gagnon, Noble: Rushed for 168 yards on 24 carries, helping the Knights put together multiple long drives in their season-opening 28-14 victory over Windham.

Easton Healy, South Portland: Threw a pair of long TDs — 71 yards to Darius Johnson and 51 yards to Joshua Callahan — and ran for a pair of scores in the Red Riots’ 35-15 win over Sanford.

Cordell Jones, Portland: Caught, threw and ran for a touchdown as the Bulldogs defeated Oxford Hills, 40-20. Finished with 15 carries for 116 yards, two receptions for 85 yards, and completed his lone pass for a 19-yard TD to Brody Viola.

Tavian Lauture, Deering: Tossed two passes for touchdowns, ran for another, intercepted two passes and kicked a 41-yard field goal in the Rams’ 35-8 win at Marshwood.

Carter Rivers, Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale/Kents Hill: Carried 21 times for 136 yards and one touchdown in the Class D Ramblers’ 30-0 win over Class C Leavitt.

Jamier Rose, Noble: Senior quarterback completed 14 of 22 passes for 193 yards and two scores, rushed for 65 yards and a TD on seven carries, and played a strong defensive game at safety in the Knights’ win at Windham.

Lonnie Thomas, Lewiston: Played big on both sides of the ball to lead the Blue Devils’ second-half comeback in their 27-18 win over Bonny Eagle. Thomas ran for a pair of touchdowns, threw another and on defense intercepted two passes.

Louis Thurston, Portland: Completed 7 of 8 passes for 146 yards and three TDs in a win over Oxford Hills, and ran for 107 yards on 10 carries.

