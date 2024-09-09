Olive Clark, Falmouth sophomore, outside hitter: Clark could be on the brink of a big year. She does it all on the floor, racks up points and plays good defense, and according to Coach Larry Nichols could be “a problem” for opponents soon.

Bella Cortez, Cheverus senior, libero: Cortez has been an SMAA all-star two years running, and is the team’s coach on the floor. She directs players, is a good server and passer, is always positioned well and reads the ball coming in. “She drives the team,” Coach Gary Powers said.

Maeve Donovan, Biddeford junior, outside hitter: A depth player during Biddeford’s championship run, Donovan will now take center stage as the Tigers seek another title. She’s driven and competitive, and should announce herself as one of the SMAA’s best players.

Grace Keaney, Yarmouth junior, middle hitter: As a sophomore, Keaney emerged as a player who can single-handedly change the game around the net. She totaled 156 kills and 49 blocks, and will be the key piece as Yarmouth looks to repeat.

Samone Gallagher, Sanford senior, middle hitter: Gallagher dominated as a junior en route to first-team all-SMAA recognition. She has the talent to defend and score, and will be the key piece for a Spartans team loaded with experience.

Bella Guerin-Brown, Cape Elizabeth junior, outside hitter: Guerin-Brown was a first-team all-conference pick in the WMC last year and will be the main offensive threat for a Capers team looking to return to the top of the field in Class B.

Charlotte Macdonald, Kennebunk junior, setter/opposite hitter: Macdonald has made an impact with the Rams since her freshman season, and last year earned second-team all-SMAA honors as she helped Kennebunk go from seven to 11 wins.

Natalie Moynihan, Scarborough senior, outside hitter: A knee injury forced Moynihan to miss the entire softball season, but the hope is she’ll be full strength for this fall. If she is, Scarborough gets back one of the top players and hardest hitters in the state, who totaled 38 aces and a 51% kill percentage last year.

Natalie Smith, Gorham senior, libero: Smith will be the anchor of what should be a strong defense for the defending state champions. She’s unflappable and a leader on the court, and she brings a boundless energy to a key position. She was an SMAA honorable mention last year.

Anabelle Talley, Greely sophomore, middle hitter/outside hitter: Talley brings some needed versatility to Greely’s reassembled starting lineup. She can play anywhere on the court, and Coach Autumn Vargo has noticed a bolder, more vocal style of play from the second-year standout.

