The York County Sheriff’s Office is requesting help from the public locating a man who has eluded police on a motorcycle several times.

Troy Blackburn is wanted on multiple felony charges and “is continuing to place other motorists in danger,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

Blackburn rides a yellow Yamaha FZ-09 motorcycle, which has no mirrors and is not registered, the sheriff’s office said. Authorities said Blackburn is a white man who is around 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds and has reddish-brown hair.

Blackburn does not have a permanent address and has been staying at several locations, the office said. Those with information can call the sheriff’s office at 207-324-1113.

“If you know Troy, please urge him to surrender to authorities – eluding the police is dangerous and could result in a serious crash,” the office said.

Copy the Story Link