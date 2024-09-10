The Biddeford City Council unanimously approved an Opioid Use Settlement Fund Tracking and Reporting Ordinance last week.

According to city documents, the purpose of the ordinance is to establish a transparent and accountable system for the management, tracking and reporting of all revenues and expenses associated with the Opioid Use Settlement Fund in Biddeford.

“The whole purpose of this is to make sure the opioid funds get used for opioid treatment and to help those who were affected by the opioid epidemic,” Councilor Norman Belanger said.

Maine stands to receive at least $235 million over the next two decades in national settlement funds from companies accused of supercharging the opioid epidemic. About $8 million in settlement funds have been distributed throughout the state so far; it was unclear at press time how much of that has been designated for Biddeford.

Each Maine municipality will decide how to use their portion of the fund; for Biddeford, the funds will be used to help those affected by the opioid epidemic.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, over 105,000 people died of drug overdoses in the United States last year. Many of these deaths were from opioids, including the synthetic and highly lethal opioid fentanyl.

Maine is no stranger to the opioid epidemic, with the office of Gov. Janet Mills reporting that opioid use has spiked since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cities like Biddeford have been affected greatly. In the last few years, Biddeford has seen an increase in residents experiencing homelessness, and while not all those who are homeless are struggling with substance use disorder, substance use can be a factor.

“Our communities have suffered tremendously,” Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey said in a statement last year.

Last week, Biddeford residents said they hope to see the funds used in a positive way, with most of the money being allocated to helping those in addiction recovery.

Jeff Goldsmith, a Biddeford resident and addiction psychiatrist, said he lived through the “painful” settlement with tobacco companies, and he hopes the opioid settlement is different.

“The settlement with the tobacco companies was horribly handled by all localities and all states in the nation,” Goldsmith said. “We hope that doesn’t happen here with the opioids settlement.”

Resident Ryan Page works with those experiencing substance use disorder every day, and knows firsthand how the opioid epidemic affects people.

He himself is in long-term recovery, and was affected by the epidemic.

“I just stand up here today to hope that this money gets used on the people that it’s impacted,” Page said, “and that Biddeford sets a precedent for its compassion and empathy for people that are suffering with substance use disorder.”

Biddeford currently has approximately five to six recovery centers, and organizations like Seeds of Hope work to help those experiencing homelessness or substance use disorder.

But the city could do more, Page said. Biddeford could be a more recovery-friendly place.

“I think one of the key components is the city putting its money where its mouth is and helping people get sober,” Page said.

