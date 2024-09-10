GIRLS

Portland: The Bulldogs placed third behind Bonny Eagle and Camden Hills at the Class A state meet last year and return their top seven runners. But they will have to wait – and hope a bit – to be at their best. Defending Class A champion Samantha Moore and Ava Chadbourne (15th in A), both seniors, are currently injured and not competing. Both expect to be ready come championship season. In the meantime, fellow senior captain Maia Endicott, along with 2023 state meet runners junior Ella Vinkemulder (10th in A), sophomore Kate Morrison, and juniors Alice Anderson and Sylvie Holmes will try to improve their own times while bringing along a talented group of newcomers.

Falmouth: A relatively young and deep team that has impressed in the early season. Senior Maeve Ginevan (17th at states in 2023) and sophomore Georgia Moon are running at the top of the chart for the Navigators, who were third in the Class A South and fifth in the state in 2023. Senior Haley Barrett and sophomores Parker Fox and Elle Foley look capable of forming a tight 3-5 pack. Junior Hannah Martin and senior Elli Tardiff are also experienced runners for co-coaches Danny Paul and Jorma Kurry.

Camden Hills: The Windjammers were second to Bonny Eagle at the Class A state meet by just five points in 2023. Sophomores Marguerite Worner (14th in A) and Flynn Layton (23rd) have opted to focus on swimming this fall but Camden Hills still has a plenty of talent and a history of significant in-season improvement. Senior Isabella Anderson has impressed early and sophomore Faye Hildreth was 11th at states a year ago. Senior Cassie Middleton and juniors Siena Scordino (30th at states) and Cara Rothwell are also back. Freshmen Allie VanRyn and Elise Talty are promising runners. VanRyn is currently in CH’s top five.

Waynflete: In Class C, Orono has won six straight team championships. Orono will still be strong but no longer has two-time New England champion Ruth White leading the way. Waynflete, C South champion and state runner-up a year ago, is a legitimate threat to halt Orono’s streak with six of its top seven returning. Grace Alexander, Lucy Olson, and Paige Alexander finished seventh, 10th, and 13th at last year’s state meet. Those three also competed with success for the Cheverus indoor and/or outdoor track teams. Senior captains Skylar Harris and Leah Kramer are also strong runners with state meet experience.

Freeport: With two-time Class B champion York graduating its top two, including individual champion Cary Drake, look for Freeport to rise to the top. Junior Lucy Huggett is the Falcons’ top returner and it appears she’ll have some company at the top of the order in junior Lilah Hall, sophomore Ella Oshetski, and senior Josie Spaulding. Freeport easily won a 13-team Western Maine Conference meet at Wells without Huggett competing.

BOYS

Scarborough: The Red Storm were second in Class A last season, 10 points behind Portland. With all five state scorers returning, they have the talent to win their first state title since 2018 and the 11th in Coach Jim Harmon’s 27 seasons. Ethan Keller (sixth in A last year) is one of the top returners in the state and sophomore Atticus Merriam (13th as a freshman) isn’t far behind. Seniors Nicholas Koziell (20th), Baxter Merriam (22nd), and Landen Springer (26th) placed last year. The roster has been bolstered by promising freshmen and new runners who previously has played other sports.

Camden Hills: The Windjammers return their top three runners and four of their top five from the team that finished third in Class A behind Portland and Scarborough. In an early-season meet at Bangor, Walker Hedrich (16th in A a year ago), sophomore Will Meyer (12th in A), and Sam Tooley placed second, third, and fifth, running within 12 seconds of each other. Graham Stoughton, Zach Egeland are currently in the top five for a team that trained together over the summer and has multiple runners capable of working their way into the top seven.

Portland: The defending state champs graduated their top three, including state runner-up Nathan Blades, but expect to be a top-five team by the Class A meet. Aran Johnson (25th at states a year ago), impressed in an early-season meet at Kennebunk as the team’s top runner and second finisher overall. Charlie Jacques (29th), Owen Blades (23rd) and Henry Morrison are also varsity veterans.

Freeport: Very strong at the top with Alex Gilbert and Connor Smith, who finished third and seventh, respectively, at last year’s Class B state meet. The Falcons are a threat to win a third straight team title. At a 12-team Western Maine Conference meet in Wells, senior Owen Dawson and sophomore Ian Guzman were a strong 3-4 combo. Developing the 5-7 spots will be the key.

Deering: Ellis Wood is among the state’s best runners and the top four for the Rams – 10th as a team at last season’s Class A meet – is quite competitive with senior Asa Tussing and juniors Peter Rank and Noah Rasheed showing good early-season improvement. Like many teams, if Deering can develop a fifth runner it can look to be a top-three team in the South region.

