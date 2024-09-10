Maine novelist Elizabeth Strout’s latest book, “Tell Me Everything,” was announced Tuesday as the latest pick for Oprah Winfrey’s book club.

Winfrey announced the selection Tuesday on CBS Mornings and on her website, the same day that Strout’s novel went on sale.

“Tell Me Everything has all the things: Romance and mystery and secrets,” Winfrey wrote on her website, adding it’s “perfect for this time of year.”

“Tell Me Everything” marks the first time that Strout has had three of her most beloved characters – Lucy Barton, Olive Kitteridge and Bob Burgess – fully interacting with each other in the fictional coastal Maine town of Crosby.

“Elizabeth Strout welcomes us home again, back to the small town where we witness the interconnection of all the characters we’ve ever loved in her previous novels,” Winfrey said in a statement to the Associated Press. “It’s a beautiful read reminding us that there is extraordinary love in ordinary actions.”

Strout’s novel “Olive, Again,” was also an Oprah’s Book Club selection, in 2019. Oprah’s Book Club was launched by the influential TV host in 1996. Since then it has helped launch careers and expose authors to millions of readers.

Strout, who splits her time between New York and a home in the Midcoast, is currently on tour promoting “Tell Me Everything.” She’ll be appearing at Left Bank Books in Belfast on Oct. 8, in conversation with Maine author Lily King, and also at the Music Hall in Portsmouth, New Hampshire on Oct. 12, with author Lara Prescott.

Strout was born in Portland and grew up in Harpswell and Durham, New Hampshire. She won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction in 2009 for “Olive Kitteridge,” set in Crosby. The book was adapted into an HBO miniseries starring France McDormand as the prickly title character.

