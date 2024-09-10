The fall sports season has arrived.

With a vengeance.

We’re just a few days in but it’s already crystal-clear that there will be a ton of thrills on the local gridiron, pitch, field, court, trails and courses.

Buckle up and enjoy the ride and here’s s quick look back at what has transpired so far:

Football

South Portland’s football team enjoyed a fast start last Friday in Sanford, beating the host Spartans, 35-15.

The Red Riots jumped to a 14-0 halftime lead behind a 71-yard touchdown pass from Easton Healy to Darius Johnson in the first quarter and a a 46-yard strike to Joshua Callahan in the second. Sanford cut the lead in half with a TD early in the third period, but South Portland answered with a 25-yard touchdown run from Alex Horton, followed by a two-point conversion pass, and a 15-yard Healy touchdown run for a 29-7 advantage. The Spartans scored early in the fourth quarter, but an 11-yard Healy scoring run put it away. Healy finished with 150 passing yards and 75 rushing yards, Connor Gerard rushed for 118 yards and Berry had 79 receiving yards.

The Red Riots play their home opener Friday when they welcome Bangor (0-1). The teams didn’t meet a year ago.

Cape Elizabeth wasn’t as fortunate, losing at reigning Class D champion Wells in the opener, 40-0. The Capers hope to get in the win column Friday when they host Poland (1-0). The teams didn’t meet last season.

Boys’ soccer

On the pitch, Cape Elizabeth opened with a hard-fought 2-1 win at York. Tully Haydar and Luis Gonzalez each scored goals. The Capers then improved to 2-0 Tuesday by handling visiting Lake Region, 7-2. Charlie Converse and Henry Moore scored twice and Harry Converse, Haydar and Jack Wark added one goal apiece.

Cape Elizabeth hoped for a 3-0 start when they paid a visit to rival Greely Thursday. The Capers are back home Tuesday of next week to battle Freeport.

South Portland hoped for a first-ever win over longtime nemesis Scarborough in last week’s season opener and took an early lead on a first half goal from Ben Morin, but the Red Storm tied the game before halftime, then got another goal with just three minutes left in regulation to prevail, 2-1.

The Red Riots tried again for their first victory when Portland paid a visit Wednesday night (see our website for game story). South Portland welcomes Noble Saturday and goes to Biddeford Wednesday of next week.

Girls’ soccer

On the girls’ side, the highly-touted Cape Elizabeth girls are out to a fast start. The Capers started by beating visiting York, 4-1, as junior standout Noelle Mallory had three goals, Charlotte DeGeorge scored the other and promising freshman Haisel McGeachey added two assists. Tuesday, Cape Elizabeth improved to 2-0 by blanking visiting Lake Region, 4-0, as CC Duryee had two goals and Hailey Gorman and Addy Miller added one apiece.

The Capers welcomed Greely in a playoff rematch Thursday, then go to Freeport Tuesday of next week.

South Portland opened Tuesday with a 3-2 win over visiting Portland. May Lawrence, Brooke Lawton and Marina Bassett scored the goals, with Bassett producing the decisive tally

“We’ve lost two years in a row to this team, so to beat them is definitely the best thing that could happen,” Bassett said. “We had a bunch of shots and just couldn’t put it in the back of the net, but I think we kept trying and really picked it up.”

“It shows they have a lot of grit and determination,” Red Riots coach Tyler Pelletier said. “The girls stuck to the game plan and were able to pull it off.”

The Red Riots hosted two-time reigning Class A champion Scarborough Thursday and welcome perennial powerhouse Gorham Tuesday of next week.

Field hockey

Cape Elizabeth lost to visiting Fryeburg in its opener, 4-0, then fell at home to St. Dom’s Monday, 4-1.

After hosting the Gray-New Gloucester/North Yarmouth Academy co-op team Wednesday, the Capers are idle until next Thursday, when they travel to York.

The South Portland/Westbrook co-op squad lost at Kennebunk in its opener, 1-0. Goalie Vivian Lolar made five saves.

South Portland/Westbrook was home versus Portland/Deering Thursday and hosts Falmouth Monday of next week.

Volleyball

Cape Elizabeth’s volleyball team blanked host Greely in its opener, then improved to 2-0 Tuesday with a 3-1 (19-25, 25-15, 25-19, 25-22) home win over Cheverus. The Capers are idle until next Tuesday, when Messalonskee pays a visit.