SOUTH PORTLAND — One game in, one test passed for the South Portland girls’ soccer team.
Marina Bassett scored the tie-breaking goal with 22:08 to play, and the Red Riots defeated Portland, 3-2, Tuesday night.
Mya Lawrence and Brooke Lawton also scored for South Portland, which trailed 1-0 in the first half. Anneliese Collin tallied both goals for the Bulldogs (0-2).
“We’ve lost two years in a row to this team, so to beat them is definitely the best thing that could happen,” Bassett said. “We had a bunch of shots and just couldn’t put it in the back of the net, but I think we kept trying and really picked it up.”
South Portland’s waves of pressure were initially turned aside by leaping and diving stops by Linda Nicholson (14 saves), but after Collin pulled Portland even with 24:29 to play, Bassett scored on her own rebound to put the Red Riots in front to stay.
Collin had a chance to tie the game with a free kick in the 73rd minute, but sailed it just high.
“It shows they have a lot of grit and determination,” Coach Tyler Pelletier said. “The girls stuck to the game plan and were able to pull it off.”
