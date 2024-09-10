Please join us in supporting Amy Kuhn’s reelection to the State House representing District 111 (most of Falmouth). We have been fortunate to have her leadership first on the Falmouth Town Council and for the last two years as our state representative. She is a natural leader, always open to new thoughts and ideas with a commitment to getting the job done well. She connects with people and understands the needs of our community.

As a freshman legislator, Kuhn sponsored successful bills that ensure women’s rights. On the Judiciary Committee, she worked hard to assure the passage of sensible new gun legislation. She has a genuine concern for the environment, not just open spaces, trails and streams, but for the environment within our community as a whole.

Kuhn understands diversity of thought and works toward viable solutions. Vote for Amy Kuhn on Nov. 5.

Ted and Pam Asherman

Falmouth

