Want to build a large amount of reasonably priced homes in Maine? Take a cue from Levitt & Sons in Levittown, N.Y., from 1947 to 1951.
Returning GIs from WWII needed lots of housing. Levitt & Sons mass produced six thousand 750-square-foot, one-floor cape and ranch homes on slabs using an innovative construction method utilizing 26 steps to build 30 houses a week. They used 36 construction workers doing one step and moving to the next house to do the same thing.
Much of the house was built off-site by carpentry and other shops. With today’s modern pre-construction methods, a large, savvy construction company could adopt similar ways to build lots of homes in Maine on one site.
Peter Ferrante
Portland
