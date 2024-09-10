Back to school sales are over, supplies are stuffed into backpacks, and our nation faces another unspeakable school shooting. I take no pleasure in arriving at the personal conclusion that politicians who block common sense gun laws should be viewed as contributing to America’s gun violence epidemic. To quote Kamala Harris, “It doesn’t have to be this way.”

Next month is the one-year anniversary of the mass shooting slaughter in Lewiston. It’s my sincere hope that journalists covering public remembrances will ask attending Maine politicians how they voted on gun safety laws during this last year. Who will admit to being an obstacle to an effective red-flag law, a ban on bump stocks, and an assault weapons ban?

I believe Maine politicians who light memorial candles at Lewiston tributes should answer on the record in front of mass shooting survivors, families and friends who lost loved ones, and the community.

Aaron Bergeron

Portland

