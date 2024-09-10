I am deeply committed to fostering genuine community engagement and citizen activism that sparks meaningful dialogue. Last week, I had the opportunity to attend a No Yard South presentation led by one of the group’s founders and a former South Portland mayor. I was interested to hear the group’s concerns, constructive criticism and potential solutions.

Much to my disappointment, the presentation was marred by a series of deliberate misinterpretations, inaccuracies and intractable positions. Notably, the former mayor outright dismissed the South Portland Comprehensive Plan, which envisions residential development in the Eastern Waterfront, undermining a critical element of the discussion.

This experience left me disheartened and frustrated. Yard South represents a substantial and visionary project with significant implications and valid concerns. It deserves a thorough, fact-based evaluation and community input – not a sweeping rejection fueled by misrepresentation and fear tactics.

Sari Greene

South Portland

