Staff of the Dyer Library/Saco Museum are calling for help from the community to reach a goal of collecting 1,000 pounds of plastic bags in a sustainability project.

The group has launched Trex Challenge to collect bags that would otherwise go into landfills and waterways. If they collect 1,000 pounds within a year, the organization will receive a high-performance composite bench from Trex, a company that converts plastic waste into sustainable outdoor materials, according to a release. As of the first week in September, they’ve collected 135 pounds of material.

To support the effort, people are asked to start collecting produce bags, bread bags, case overwrap (think toilet paper and paper towel rolls), dry cleaning bags, newspaper sleeves, ice bags, wood pellet bags, zip-close and other resealable bags, bubble wrap, salt bags and cereal bags. All materials must be clean, dry and free of food residue.

Once you have a trash bag full of suitable plastics, drop it off at the library or museum during regular business hours. Library staff will weigh and report the collected materials every month before delivering them to a drop-off retail location.

