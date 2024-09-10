Maine Water Co. and its customers completed a survey of thousands of water lines this summer and found no lead service lines.

The utility, based in Saco, said with the help of its customers, more than 37,000 water service lines were reviewed to complete an inventory of the lines, according to a release from Maine Water. The inventory had been mandated by the Environmental Protection Agency as part of new rules to identify lead water service lines across the country.

The federal agency has required every water utility in the country to document the material of customers’ water service lines to significantly reduce exposure to lead through drinking water. Maine Water owns and maintains the infrastructure and pipes up to the curb valve, which is typically located near the customer’s property line, with the customer owner responsible for the service line between the property line and the home, including inside the home.

For the past two years, Maine Water employees dedicated a significant amount of time and effort to ensure customers completed an online survey or scheduled an inspection, according to Mike Ames, Maine Water’s director of service delivery.

“Our folks identified a total of 37,335 service lines, which is remarkable given our footprint across our large state of Maine,” Ames said. “We pulled out all the stops, using site visits, bill inserts, letters, emails, phone calls, door hangers, videos, social media, every avenue you can think of to connect with customers and we’re grateful for their cooperation and support.”

Ames reported that the survey results indicated no lead service lines in any of Maine Water’s water systems. Maine Water serves 85,000 customers in 21 communities.

Copy the Story Link