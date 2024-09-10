Our state gets a lot of visitors. This is not news to anyone. After all, though we may think of ourselves as “the Pine Tree State,” our license plates proclaimed us “Vacationland” way back in 1936 – and it seems to have stuck.

That’s fine. We are a gracious state, we roll out the pine needle carpet every spring to welcome folks in, and then when it is time for them to go back home, gently nudge folks with a good cold snap.

I think this relaxed, low frills vibe of ours is why not only do we see so many young couples and families here, but the jet-set, too.

Maine has a long, long history of hosting the rich and famous. Everyone from presidents to movie stars, famous singers to sports legends. The A-list of vacationers goes back almost to the beginning of the idea of a vacation itself.

This summer has been no exception. According to a recent article in the Bangor Daily News, which listed the likes of Matt Damon, Lady Gaga and Mike Tyson, among others.

To add more flavor to this conversation, I thought I’d add some of the celebrities who actually own a home here, but one quick internet search got me a list far too long to use. It was more than I thought.

But back to that “chill vibe” I was talking about. I’ve always been sort of proud of our state for that. Is proud the word I mean? I’m not sure.

I like that celebrities can be here and no one makes a huge fuss. I like that we, as a general rule, aren’t starstruck. I enjoy the moments when I’ve had a delightful quick chat with a stranger, only to learn later they were “someone” – and to realize even then that I am not fazed or impressed.

Until this week.

Rich and powerful? Whatever. Hollywood heartthrob? Hope you have a nice vacation. But I totally lost my chill, unruffled, composure this week when I saw who was coming to Maine: “cleolonglegs.”

I am betting you just landed in one of two camps, the “wait, who?” camp or the “oh-my-gosh-no-way-are-you-serious?” camp. Except, if you know, then you already know because you saw the post, too. I tend to pooh-pooh social media, but I show up for this Instagram account.

Cleo is a dog. A silken windhound to be exact. Imagine a tiny Borzoi. Better yet, go look them up. They are worth it. She lives with Abbie, a full-sized Borzoi. The two of them together are hilarious, getting up to all sorts of … actually quite normal dog things, but narrated by their human who manages a deadpan recounting of their adventures as seen through their eyes – the sort of narration we all do for our dogs in our living rooms. But funnier. And never unkind.

Anyway, they recently posted about their their road trip to Maine, and I had a genuine fan-girl moment.

I instantly started thinking of ways I could oh-so-casually invite them to meet up with my dogs at the park, but there is no way to do that, as a complete stranger, without sounding seriously creepy. But I sent them a message, and got an emoji in reply!

So, now I need to just be cool about it. You know, not reply to their reply except to “heart” it … be cool. And, if I happen to run into them out and about, just keep to a friendly wave or something.

I hope they enjoy their trip to Maine, just like all the other celebrities who come and that they find the same quiet, peace and rebalance that so many others fall in love with here. How lucky we are that this place of respite for so many, celebrities and regular folks alike, is where we call home.

