CC Duryee scored twice in the first half and the Cape Elizabeth girls’ soccer team blanked Lake Region 4-0 on Monday in Naples.

Addy Miller and Hailey Gorman also scored for the Capers (2-0). The Lakers fell to 0-3.

YARMOUTH 5, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 1: The Clippers (1-0-1) got goals from four different players, built a 4-0 halftime advantage and topped the Patriots (0-1) at Yarmouth.

Rory Tompkins, Taylor Oranellas, Ali Miller and Abby Noble all scored for Yarmouth, which also benefited from an own goal.

Hannah Bolduc had a second-half goal for Gray-New Gloucester.

Goalie Hailey Carson stopped nine shots for the Patriots, while Marian Pitney had two saves for the Clippers.

WAYNFLETE 6, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 1: Lucy Olson and Lucy Mamone each scored two goals to pace the Flyers (1-0) over the Seagulls (1-1) at Old Orchard Beach.

Audrey Winch and Fallon Culley also scored for Waynflete.

Tessa Ferguson put in a goal for Old Orchard Beach.

Talia Melnick and Rachel Yordon combined for three saves for the Flyers, while Vanessa Alley-Thayer recorded 13 saves for the Seagulls.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 3, FREEPORT 2: Ella Giguere put in a free kick from 35 yards out with 13 minutes to play to break a tie and lead the Panthers (2-0) past the Falcons (0-1) at Yarmouth.

Natasha Godfrey had a goal and an assist for North Yarmouth Academy, while Lyla Casey added a goal. Ella Tracy and Lucy Riggs scored for Freeport.

Sadie Morgan stopped 10 shots for the Panthers. Karleigh Costello had nine saves for the Falcons.

FIELD HOCKEY

ST. DOMINIC 4, CAPE ELIZABETH 1: Chloe Beauchesne scored three goals and Ava Martin added one as the visiting Saints (2-0) beat the Capers (0-2).

Saints goalie Maia Cote made five saves.

BOYS’ SOCCER

YARMOUTH 3, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 0: Lucas Hayner scored early in the first half and the Yarmouth keeper did not need to record any saves as the Clippers (1-0-1) earned a win over the Patriots (1-1) at Gray.

Owen Hayes and Will Redfield added second-half goals for Yarmouth.

Tristan Cuttler had 10 saves for Gray-New Gloucester.

GREELY 5, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 1: Owen Piesik had three goals in 10 minutes to spark the Rangers (1-0-1) past the Raiders (2-1) at Cumberland.

Bez Mendelsohn and Owen Partridge also scored for Greely.

Tucker Barnaby scored for Fryeburg Academy.

