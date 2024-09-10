WELLS – Anita Janice (Beauregard) Benoit, 89, of Wells, died Sept. 7, 2024 at her Wells home.

Janice came into this world July 21, 1935 in Springfield, Mass., the daughter of Emery and Grace (Lattinville) Beauregard of West Springfield, Mass., grew up in Springfield, moved to Wells in 1995 and left this world after being diagnosed with Non-Alcoholic Cirrhosis of the Liver.

She preferred to be called Janice, not even knowing her real first name was Anita until obtaining her birth certificate before being married. She attended Cathedral High School in Springfield, Mass. graduating in 1953. After graduation she worked in various positions at the Union Trust Bank in Springfield, Mass., finally as secretary to the vice president. She left the bank in 1964 upon the birth of her son and became a stay-at-home mom, a job she loved.

As her children became older, Janice returned to work part time in various departments of Albert Setiger’s Department Store at the Eastfield Mall in Springfield, Mass. where she became manager of the Gift Shop and Bridal Registry. Later she left Setiger’s to manage a satellite company store in MassMutual’s Pension Management Division.

During his college years she dated the man who would become the true love of her life, Roger. Both were in the same home room in high school but had no recollection of each other when they met again when he was in college. They married in Springfield, Mass. in 1963 and would have celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary this October.

Janice and Roger decided to move to Maine in 1995 where Janice bought Allen’s Footwear in Sanford. Later, together, they ran a satellite of Congdon’s Doughnuts in Ogunquit and then worked at the main Congdon’s restaurant in Wells. Janice fully retired in 2004 at 70.

Janice had a beautiful singing voice, singing at many an occasion. One of her last wishes was that she be allowed to sing again in Heaven when she gets there.

She loved animals and babies, never missing an opportunity to admire babies in various stores or to pet any dog she met anywhere she might be. We also remember her precious little 17-year-old furry papillon “grandson” Noah who passed away less than a week prior to Janice. Together again.

Janice is survived by her husband, Roger of Wells; two daughters, Nicole Saloio of Denver, Colo. and Suzanne Benoit of Wells, a son, Joseph and his wife Susan of Nashua, N.H.; niece, Cheryl Wagner of Easthampton, Mass. and nephews Kenneth and Michael Wagner of West Springfield, Mass.; also by Marcie and Tricia in Wells, neighbors who are truly family

The family expresses deep appreciation to the Beacon Hospice team who, during the past several months, kindly tended to Janice, keeping her, and many others, comfortable during their final months.

Readers, please remember to have annual checkups for liver disease.

Visiting hours will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at Bibber Memorial Chapel 111 Chapel Rd., Wells. A funeral mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Holy Spirit Parish, St. Mary’s Church, Eldridge Road, Wells.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence please visit 's Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com.

Instead of flowers

the family wishes that a donation be made to the

Animal Welfare Society,

P.O. Box 43,

West Kennebunk, ME 04094

