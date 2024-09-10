WEST BATH – Eva M. (Kingsbury) Wood, 102, also known as “Sis”, passed away at home on Sept. 8, 2024 surrounded by her family.

Eva was born on June 10, 1922, in the living room of her family farmhouse in West Bath. She was the daughter of the late Warren and Sadie K. Davis. She grew up in West Bath attending the Littlefield School, a one-room schoolhouse on Berrys Mill Road. Eva graduated from Morse High School in 1941.

Eva is survived by her daughter, Nancy Noyes, daughter, Patsy Shaffer (Michael); granddaughters Sara Cunningham (Chris), Sadie Shaffer Mirick (Josh), Jessica Masi (Joe); two great-granddaughters, and two great-grandsons; niece, Sandra Hinds (Steve); and grandnieces and nephews. She is also survived by her friend and sister-in-law, Doris Smith.

Eva was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Wood; and her sister, Virginia McDonald.

There will be a family graveside service at a later date. Condolences may be shared at FuneralAlternatives.net

Because she enjoyed watching Morse sports, memorial contributions may be made to Morse High Booster Club.

