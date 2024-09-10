Religion in America used to be a respected institution, even among the non-religious. Nowadays, it seems to be devolving and morphing into a cross-section between a comedic traveling show and something one feels very sorry for. Let me explain.

Having been a Christian since 6 years old (yes, 6), I was not forced into it. Nobody else in my family was religious, and there was no brainwashing involved. Being no saint, nevertheless, I was dedicated to faith, the Bible and church attendance. Now in my 60s, the journey has been bumpy but fulfilling. Even amid the mistakes, wrong choices and dead-end streets, there has been a quiet confidence that has sustained and guided my life. I cannot imagine life without faith.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Gregory L. Denton, a resident of Fort Fairfield, spent 30 years in Florida in religious ministry.

As a retired minister, much water has flowed under my bridge. Not all good, but teachable moments. The traditional churches have updated the gig with modern music, guitars, drums, stage lighting that resembles a nightclub and pastors in jeans and sneakers. The reasoning was that it would attract more of a younger crowd. Who am I to complain? We should welcome change; change brings growth and new understandings. Worship should flow naturally from the soul, whether in St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York or a tent revival on Midwestern plains. God is one.

But, observing the present state of affairs of American Christianity, it is disturbing to notice a mighty falling away of character. Character matters. Worldviews matter. Holy living matters. Voting with wisdom for a president matters. There have been unprecedented scandals and falling away in the American church. Sexual scandals, pastor-pedophile scandals, financial scandals, Ponzi scheme scandals – all within God’s house. Churches are shutting down and closing. Mega-churches are not immune from this. The news just in this past year is disheartening. What happened to holy character and wise life choices? Scandals bring shame upon all Christians everywhere.

I feel sorry for churches that go through scandal. There is shock, hurt, questions, disgust, and maybe even leaving church altogether. While church leaders and pastors fumble an excuse for their lies, cover-ups and ill-gained wealth, there is a selfish survival mode that is more concerned with their future than the congregation’s spiritual well-being. The shepherd feeds and guides the sheep. When the shepherd is struck, the sheep scatter. The scattered ones are desperately looking for shelter, answers and godly sustenance. Seemingly. No one cares. No one cares for victims of sexual abuse, perhaps because it brings bad press for the congregation and religion itself. What hypocrisy! The American church is dying; it has lost all validity and moral compass.

There is another widening fracture I speak to. So many evangelical Christians who are more than willing to march to the beat of a false political shepherd. Jesus said in the end times, false Christs and false prophets would arise and deceive many, including the elect. They would be “anti (against) Christ” and all he taught and represented.

Some are following a false messiah as a god, believing every lie and half-truth coming from his lips. Putting trust and hope in one man is wrong, unhealthy and scary. This is how dictators rise to power. Many ignore the blatant character flaws and sins that reek of hypocrisy. He is fake and an imposter. Eyes are blinded. Ears are deaf. Mouths spread the lies. Minds are numb. Actions become huge errors in judgment. They are following an imposter shepherd who leads them and America over the precipice that forever changes and mars the image of America, the beautiful.

And so, as in the Bible, when David lamented the deaths of Saul and his son Jonathan, his best, close friend, I too lament the death of common sense, discernment and wisdom in evangelical Christianity. How the mighty have fallen. I paraphrase a passage from Jesus in Matthew 7:27, as he speaks of the house built upon the sand: And the rains of deceit descended, and the floods of lies and falsehood came, and the political winds of the 2024 presidential election howled and blew, and without mercy beat upon that house called America; and it fell, and great was the fall of it.

Only God can save America, the beautiful, not a person or a party, or a politician, nor an imposter. Instead of saying “God bless America,” we should be praying “God save America.”

Copy the Story Link