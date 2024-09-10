PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber set the MLB single-season record with his 14th leadoff home run Tuesday night against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Schwarber sent a 1-0 fastball from Rays starter Taj Bradley 437 feet to center field, moving ahead of Alfonso Soriano, who had 13 leadoff homers in 2003 with the New York Yankees.

Schwarber’s 35th homer of the season was the 45th leadoff homer of his career, with 32 coming since joining the Phillies in 2022.

After enduring a 17-game homer drought and then hitting just one homer in 23 games, Schwarber has gone on a tear with seven home runs in his last eight games, including three in his first at-bat of a game.

The 31-year-old designated hitter leads the Phillies in home runs and RBI (95).

Schwarber has led off for the Phillies in all 133 games he has started this season. He missed 10 days with a groin strain in early July.

TIGERS 11, ROCKIES 0: Rookie Keider Montero pitched Detroit’s first shutout in three seasons and the Tigers beat visiting Colorado,

Montero (5-6) was making his 14th major league start and became the first Tigers pitcher with nine shutout innings since Spencer Turnbull’s no-hitter in Seattle on May 18, 2021. The 24-year-old right-hander needed 96 pitchers while facing the minimum 27 batters. He allowed three singles and struck out five without walking a batter.

NOTES

OBIT: Tony Attanasio, a baseball agent since before the start of free agency whose clients ranged from Bobby Valentine to Ichiro Suzuki, has died. He was 84.

Attanasio died Aug. 30 at his home in San Diego following a long illness, according to his son, Michael.

Attanasio’s first client was Valentine in 1972 and his last was Suzuki in 2014. Attanasio was widely regarded as a standout in salary arbitration.

ANGELS: Third baseman Anthony Rendon was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained left oblique muscle, the third time in yet another interrupted season that the 34-year-old has been sidelined by injury.

The Angels also put closer Ben Joyce on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation and called up infielder Eric Wagaman and right-handed reliever Guillo Zuñiga from Triple-A Salt Lake to fill in.

Rendon’s latest injury began with his back, keeping him out of the lineup Sunday and Monday before the team realized he’d need more time with the oblique trouble. The move was made retroactive to Sunday, leaving him a maximum of 11 games left to play if he’s ready to return when eligible.

Rendon missed 68 games earlier this season due to a strained left hamstring. He later sat out for eight games with lower back inflammation. After departing the 2019 World Series champion Washington Nationals as a free agent, Rendon signed a seven-year, $245 million contract with the Angels.

MARINERS: The Seattle Mariners placed right-hander Luis Castillo on the 15-day injured list due to a hamstring injury, taking away one of their top arms for the stretch run.

GM Justin Hollander said Castillo was going to receive an injection in the hamstring in the hope of speeding up the healing process and raise the likelihood that it will only be two weeks that he is sidelined.

