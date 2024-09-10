Visit the Rockland Public Library from 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, “Erasure Poetry,” this month’s co-sponsored art-making evening with the Center for Maine Contemporary Art. CMCA teaching artist Tara Morin will demonstrate how to use repurposed book pages and mixed media drawing and collage techniques to create decorative, poetic verses. All basic materials are provided. Space is limited, so registration is required. To register, email pking@rocklandmaine.gov, call 594-0310 or stop by the library at 80 Union St. This free event is for adults only (18-plus). Courtesy of Rockland Public Library
