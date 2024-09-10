SOCCER

Former Tottenham and Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino was hired Tuesday to succeed Gregg Berhalter as U.S. men’s national team coach, 21 months before the Americans host the 2026 World Cup.

A 52-year-old Argentine, Pochettino became the 10th U.S. coach in 14 years and its first foreign-born leader since Jurgen Klinsmann from 2011-16. Pochettino has coached Espanyol in Spain (2009-12), Southampton (2013-14), Tottenham (2014-19) and Chelsea (2023-24) in England and Paris Saint-Germain in France (2021-22), leaving after winning a Ligue 1 title.

“It’s about the journey that this team and this country are on,” Pochettino said in a statement released by the USSF. “The energy, the passion, and the hunger to achieve something truly historic here — those are the things that inspired me.”

Pochettino had been in negotiations since mid-August. Matt Crocker, the USSF’s sporting director in charge of the search, was Southampton’s academy director when Pochettino started at that club. While the contract length wasn’t specified, the USSF said Pochettino will lead the team at the World Cup.

BASKETBALL

NBA: The NBA has expanded the permissible scope of coach’s challenge reviews on some out-of-bounds plays, saying that if a foul should have been called on the play it now can be assessed shortly after the fact.

The league’s Board of Governors approved the move at its meeting after it was unanimously recommended by the league’s competition committee last week. The change will take effect this season.

The review change could have come into play at least once in last season’s playoffs, when Dallas’ Kyrie Irving fouled Minnesota’s Jaden McDaniels and the ball went out of bounds. No foul was called on the play, and even though the review clearly showed Irving hitting McDaniels’ arm the ball was awarded to Dallas because it went out off of McDaniels.

When such out-of-bounds plays have reviews triggered by coaches challenging now, on-court officials and the NBA Replay Center “will be able to review the video to determine whether a foul proximate to the violation should have been called,” the league said, providing that certain criteria are met.

Those criteria: whether the players involved in the uncalled foul are the same or different players than the ones involved in the out-of-bounds violation under review, and how much time has elapsed between the uncalled foul and the violation.

• The Los Angeles Lakers will honor Jerry West in the upcoming season with a uniform band featuring his No. 44.

West died in June at 86.

The purple band on the left shoulder of the Lakers’ uniforms has No. 44 in gold at the center. West played his entire 14-year NBA career for the Lakers, becoming one of the greatest scorers and most versatile guards of his era while earning 14 All-Star selections and earning the nickname “Mr. Clutch.”

HOCKEY

NHL: The Seattle Kraken and veteran defenseman Adam Larsson reached an agreement on a four-year extension that will keep one of their top blue liners under contract through the 2028-29 season.

Larsson’s extension is worth an average of $5.25 million per season and retains one of Seattle’s selections from the 2021 expansion draft for the long term.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR: With NASCAR and the Coca-Cola 600 the promised priority, Kyle Larson will again attempt the Indianapolis 500 next season with the caveat he must leave if rain again ruins his bid to complete “The Double.”

Larson in May became the fifth driver in history to attempt to complete 1,100-miles of racing on the biggest day in motorsports. But the start of the Indy 500 was delayed several hours by rain, and because Hendrick Motorsports had spent so much money on the effort, they decided to keep him at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

COLLEGES

FOOTBALL: Former Michigan football stars Denard Robinson and Braylon Edwards are suing the NCAA and Big Ten Network with other former Wolverines players, claiming they lost out on more than $50 million during their college careers because of the association’s now-lifted ban on athletes being compensated for name, image and likeness.

The federal class-action antitrust lawsuit, dated Monday, was filed in the Eastern District of Michigan on behalf of all Michigan football players who played before 2016. It also includes former Wolverines players Mike Martin and Shawn Crable as plaintiffs.

The NCAA and major college conferences are in the process of trying to settle three antitrust lawsuits related to athlete compensation for name, image and likeness. They have a settlement agreement in place to pay $2.78 billion in damages to hundreds of thousands of college athletes, dating back to 2016.

The NCAA changed its rules in 2021 to allow athletes to cash in on their fame through sponsorship and endorsement deals after decades of prohibition.

