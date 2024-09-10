Sophia Monfa had two goals and an assist to lift the Cheverus girls’ soccer team to a 5-0 win over Biddeford on Tuesday in Portland.

Annie Vigue added three assists, while Finley Brown, Alaina Holmes and Caoimhe Oliver each scored a goal for Cheverus (2-0).

Evelyn Rush had two saves for Cheverus, while Gabby Smith stopped 14 shots for Biddeford (0-2).

FALMOUTH 3, DEERING 0: Gwen Long, Hadley Perry and Margo Hesson each scored a goal, and the Navigators (2-0) shut out the Rams (0-2) in Portland

THORNTON ACADEMY 6, WESTBROOK 2: Quincy Thibault scored four straight goals in a 12-minute span of the second half as the Golden Trojans (1-0-1) broke away from a 1-1 halftime tie against the Blue Blazes (1-1) in Westbrook.

Thornton’s Addi Gould and Westbrook’s Kylie Young exchanged goals less than four minutes apart in the first half. Thibault then took over in the second half, converting two free kicks as well as passes from Gould and Harlow O’Leary, who scored the Trojans’ final goal.

Advertisement

Carolee Smarc was the other goal scorer for Westbrook, which got eight saves from Greta Krantz.

Thornton keeper Olivia Frederickson stopped three shots.

GORHAM 6, BONNY EAGLE 1: Ashley Connolly and Lindy Moreland each finished with two goals and an assist as the Rams (1-0-1) defeated the Scots (1-1) in Gorham.

Piper Forgues added a goal and an assist, Julia Reed also scored, and Sawyer Vonderhaar made two saves for Gorham.

Grace Estes staked Bonny Eagle to a 1-0 lead less than two minutes into the game. Keona Ingram stopped seven shots.

KENNEBUNK 4, NOBLE 3: Kendell Therrien had two goals, Camdyn Keenan and Maddie Dowling also scored and the Rams (2-0) edged the visiting Knights (0-2) in Kennebunk.

Advertisement

Dowling scored the winning goal in the first half after finishing a cross from Anna McCarron.

Teagan Hanson stopped 11 shots for Kennebunk, while Emeilya Cheney made eight saves for Noble.

BOYS’ SOCCER

LEWISTON 4, BRUNSWICK 1: Tegra Mbele, Mechi Mbele, Fernando Bengue and Abdirauf Hersi all scored as the Blue Devils (2-0) beat the Dragons (1-1) in Lewiston.

Judah Greenwald scored for Brunswick.

EDWARD LITTLE 0, CAMDEN HILLS 0: The Red Eddies (0-0-1) and the Windjammers (1-0-1) played to a scoreless draw in Rockport.

Advertisement

The early season matchup between traditional Class A North contenders was a defensive battle devoid of offense. Neither goalie needed to make a save because neither team put a shot on goal.

FIELD HOCKEY

EDWARD LITTLE 1, CAMDEN HILLS 0: Kassidy Lobb scored in the third period to lift the Eddies (1-1) past the Windjammers (0-2) in Rockport.

Reegan Saunders had an assist on the goal. Sophia Gerry stopped five shots for the Eddies.

Abby Strout stopped three shots for Camden Hills.

SCARBOROUGH 5, KENNEBUNK 0: Sabrina Ocamp scored twice was the Red Storm (1-0) beat the Rams (1-1) in Scarborough.

Advertisement

Laine Niles, Rosa Perlut and Cassie Niles also scored for Scarborough.

BIDDEFORD 3, GORHAM 0: Emily Hussey had two goals and Ayla Lagasse had a goal and an assist as the Tigers (1-1) shut out the Rams (1-1) in Biddeford.

Mariah Villandry made two saves for Biddeford, while Madison Tibbals stopped 14 shots for Gorham.

FALMOUTH 7, BONNY EAGLE 2: Elizabeth Brown recorded three goals to lead the Navigators (2-0) past the Scots (0-2) in Falmouth.

Ani Bush chipped in with two goals, and Taylor Lallemand and Lily Young also scored for the Navigators. Allie Sweetser and Keira Kelly each had two assists.

Ashley Inman and Haley Labrie scored for Bonny Eagle.

Advertisement

VOLLEYBALL

WESTBROOK 3, LAKE REGION 1: Sophia Sardella recorded five aces in the fourth set and Ava Anderson contributed three kills, helping the Blue Blazes (1-0) complete a win over the Lakers (1-1) in Westbrook, 25-16, 25-22, 24-26, 25-12.

YARMOUTH 3, FALMOUTH 1: Ella Cameron had 18 kills to lead the Clippers (1-1) to a four-set victory at Falmouth (1-1).

The Clippers won the first two games, 25-15 and 25-11 before the Navigators rallied from down six points to take the third set, 25-23. Yarmouth then closed it out with a 25-14 win in the fourth.

Norah Lushman added 13 assists and five aces, including one on match point.

Sofie Asbjornsen and Abby Shaw had six kills apiece for Falmouth.

Copy the Story Link