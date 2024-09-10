FALMOUTH—Coming off a loss in its season opener, Yarmouth’s volleyball team, the five-time reigning Class B state champion, quickly returned to form Tuesday evening at Falmouth.

Thanks to a strong service game and the powerful hitting of juniors Ella Cameron and Grace Keaney.

Cameron had five kills and two blocks in the first set, helping the Clippers pull away for a 25-15 victory.

Cameron then produced six more kills, while Keaney added four, as Yarmouth took the second game, 25-11.

When the Clippers went up by six points, 16-10, in the third set, a clean sweep appeared imminent, but in an impressive display of heart, the Navigators fought back and thanks to a kill from sophomore Olive Clark, extended the match with a 25-23 decision.

But there would be no dramatic comeback, or a decisive fifth game, as Yarmouth rode a long service run from senior Alyssa Rousseau to take the fourth set, 25-14, and the match, 3-1.

Both teams are 1-1 on the young season and both squads have cause for optimism looking forward.

“It was good to find our groove and figure out our rotations,” said Erin Quirk, the Clippers’ second-year coach. “The girls have such good chemistry. Even when we’re down, we’re one unit and we work through it together and keep it positive. That’s something I’m really proud of.”

Early barometer

Yarmouth wound up atop the heap of Class B yet again last season, but much of the way, it appeared the Clippers were going to be dethroned. Yarmouth won just two of its first five matches, then caught fire and went on to a fifth consecutive crown, downing Washington Academy in four games in the final.

The Clippers lost some talent to graduation, but figure to be right back in the hunt again, even with a three-set loss to visiting Washington Academy in the opener.

Falmouth made the quarterfinals last autumn in its return to Class B and looks for even more success this time around. The Navigators started with a straight-set victory at Cheverus.

Last year, the longtime rivals didn’t play in the regular season, but in the quarterfinals, Yarmouth began its title run with a 3-0 victory over Falmouth.

Tuesday, the Clippers prevailed again, carrying play much of the evening.

The Navigators got out to a strong start, going up, 11-9, behind an ace from senior Hannah Roche, but a block from Cameron tied it and then, with the score tied, 12-12, consecutive Cameron kills put Yarmouth in front to stay. An ace from senior Lilli Burrows made it 17-13, forcing Falmouth coach Larry Nichols to call timeout, but Keaney made her presence felt with successive kills before an ace from senior Norah Lushman made it 22-14, forcing Nichols to stop play again. Again to no avail. After a block by Cameron, senior Sofie Asbjornsen had a kill for the home team, but a kill from senior Laila Brewer and an ace from senior Lilli Burrows produced a 25-15 first set victory.

Cameron led the way with five kills, two blocks and a pair of aces, while Lushman added five service points and Brewer finished with four assists. Asbjornsen led the Navigators with four kills.

The Clippers kept the pressure on in the second game.

Falmouth got the first two points, but a kill from Keaney put Yarmouth in front to stay. Kills from Cameron and junior Mackenzie Lentz made it 8-3 and after junior Abby Shaw answered with a kill for the Navigators, Cameron had successive kills, Lentz had a timely block, then Brewer’s ace made it 12-4, forcing Nichols to call timeout. Falmouth would creep as close as five points on three different occasions, the last at 15-10, but a Keaney kill and a Lentz ace opened up a 19-10 lead. After two more kills from Keaney, Cameron had a kill, Lushman served up successive aces, then the Navigators hit the ball out to give the Clippers a 25-11 win and a commanding 2-0 lead in the match.

In the second game, Cameron had six kills, Keaney added four, Brewer had five assists and Lushman finished with four assists and five service points.

Yarmouth then had an opportunity to make quick work of Falmouth in the third set, but the Navigators would rally to make things interesting.

Again, the Navigators started fast, taking a 7-5 lead behind an ace from Shaw, but 10 of the next 12 points went to the visitors, as Rousseau rattled off seven straight points at the service line, while Burrows and Cameron had kills. Another Cameron kill made it 16-10, but Falmouth, behind a kill from Clark, came alive, pulling within two at 16-14 on another Clark kill, then going in front, 20-18, behind two aces from senior Avery Bakke and a block from Asbjornsen. The Clippers came back to tie it at 20-20, 21-21, 22-22 and 23-23, but they couldn’t return the ball, setting up set point, then the Navigators got a kill from Clark and captured the set, 25-23.

“I’m really impressed and proud that we came back,” Nichols said. “We kept the ball in play and did what we had to the set we won. It was a teaching moment to keep that level of intensity up.”

Clark had three key kills, Roche had five service points and five assists, while Bakke added four service points, including a pair of aces, neutralizing seven service points from Rousseau and four more Cameron kills.

Falmouth had a chance to ride the momentum to a dramatic comeback victory, but Yarmouth rose off the deck, regained control and close it out in the fourth game.

The Navigators took an early 6-4 lead on a kill from Asbjornsen, but after winning a point, the Clippers sent Rousseau back to the service line and she produced seven straight points to extend the lead to 12-6. Falmouth got as close as 14-9, but a kill from junior Imogen Wiebus and an ace from Cameron pushed the advantage to 18-10. The Navigators had one last push, as Asbjornsen had a kill and Clark served up an ace, but Cameron turned momentum again with a kill. After consecutive aces from Burrows, senior Katherine Belesca and Keaney had kills to make the score 23-13. Asbjornsen got a point back with a kill, but Falmouth served the ball out for a fault, then Lushman ended matters with an ace, giving Yarmouth the set, 25-14, and the match, 3-1.

“It was definitely really important to come out strong tonight,” Cameron said. “We did a great job coming together cohesively as a team. We did lose some points there (in the third set), but that comes with the game of volleyball. It takes grit to come back from that. That shows us we have to stay aggressive and can’t let up at any time.”

“I turned to (assistant coach) Catherine (Balzano) and said, ‘I trust (Norah) so much to be the server right now’ and she lived up to that,” said Quirk, of match point. “We just needed to get back to business. It was good for the girls to see they had to give their all the entire time. It was good to get more volleyball in and get more reps.”

Cameron dazzled with 18 kills, three aces and two blocks, crushing the ball with equal skill and effectiveness from the net and from the back row.

“I think I’ve grown into a more solidified position this year,” said Cameron. “It’s really fun to hit out of the back.”

“I was really excited about Ella this year,” Quirk said. “I knew she’d come in and be a game-changer on the floor. She’s living up to that and I hope she can keep that up.”

Keaney finished with nine timely kills.

“Grace, obviously, is a factor,” said Nichols. “You have to change your offense when she’s in front and make sure your defense is ready. Because she’s there, the focus is on her and the other hitters benefit. It’s like a domino effect. Ella did her thing tonight too. They’re a 1-2 punch. They create problems.”

Lushman was superb serving and setting, producing 13 assists and a dozen service points, including five aces.

Brewer was right there with her with 16 assists and six service points.

“I have so much to say for my setters,” said Cameron. “I couldn’t do anything without them. They were so awesome this game.”

Rousseau had 15 service points, including five aces.

“Alyssa is very smart with the ball and good with her control,” Quirk said. “She was moving it around and really challenged them and I’m really happy about that.”

For Falmouth, Roche led the way with 11 assists and seven service points, Asbjornsen had seven kills, Clark added five kills, Bakke had five service points and Shaw added six kills, five service points and three assists.

“It’s part of the learning curve,” said Nichols. “Their serving was excellent. Some of that was our lack of serve receive. I think our setters hung in there. They took what they were given and gave us some attempts. Olive got going and took what the setters gave her to help us get a run there.”

Growth potential

Falmouth is in the midst of a schedule gauntlet, one which continues Thursday at reigning Class A champion Gorham. The Navigators return home Saturday to meet Biddeford.

“With a young team here, I truly believe we’ll get better exponentially, every week,” Nichols said. “I love the tough schedule. It will only make us better in the long run. It’s character building.”

Yarmouth, meanwhile, welcomes Gray-New Gloucester Thursday, then travels to York Saturday.

“This game helped us grow as a team,” said Cameron. “We want to set the foundation for the rest of the season. I think that as long as we keep putting in the effort in practice and trying our best in games, I’m hopeful for what we can do this season.”

“We just need to find our groove with our new rotations and figuring out what works best for us,” Quirk said. “I don’t know what two teams will be at the top in Class B. I try to keep the girls motivated by telling them that for us to be there again, we have to work really hard every single game.”

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net.

