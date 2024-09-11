One of the greatest showmen on earth was Harry Houdini, who often performed in ports of call, including Portland in 1908.

Born in 1874 in Budapest, Houdini’s birth name was Ehrich Weiss. He came to America with his family in 1876 and endured a challenging childhood, setting out at age 17 with his brother to perform magic acts as the Houdini Brothers. They would perform anywhere they could get people to pay them – in bars, at fraternal meetings and going on the road with traveling circuses while developing a specialty in escape acts. They later went their own ways and Houdini’s wife, Bess, became his assistant in his act. As other magicians began emulating some of Houdini’s escape acts, he continued to push the limit with escapes of ever-increasing difficulty.

By 1908, he had developed and performed a new act – he would be handcuffed and/or bound in chains and would jump in a river, only to resurface with the chains, locks and handcuffs in his hands.

After performing in Boston in April 1908, jumping off the Harvard Bridge into the Charles River, Houdini came to Portland in June. An article in the Portland Sunday Telegram announced his exciting upcoming appearance at Keith’s Theater: “At Keith’s the week of June 8th, Harry Houdini will be the main attraction. Houdini is vaudeville’s greatest and highest priced artist and his engagement is always marked by record-breaking attendance. It is no secret that he receives $1,500 per week … he is the handcuff king of the world, and his success has made him famous in America and Europe. His coming to Portland is the result of the hard work and persistence of Manager James E. Moore, who has been requested several times to arrange Houdini’s Portland appearance. On account of low prices that (they) obtain at Keith’s, the booking of such a big act seemed impossible, but manager Moore felt that with the banner attendance that should mark Houdini’s visit, the results would justify the means.”

Another article in the Telegram describes some of Houdini’s acts to be expected in Portland: “Houdini escapes from nailed boxes, glass cases, caskets and other containers, and in no way does the object that enclosed him show the least sign of being tampered with. Everybody is invited to bring their handcuffs and shackles and try to secure Houdini so that he cannot escape. He has never met defeat, but there is always a possible chance that some day a quiet and unassuming little man will happen along and put a pair of steel bracelets on Houdini that he cannot remove. There is as much fame for the man who does it, as for Houdini himself in his great successes.”

On June 10, 1908, Houdini performed his daring bridge jump from the Portland Bridge (the bridge that existed just prior to the old Million Dollar Bridge). The Portland Evening Express described the exciting event: “Today is Houdini day. Well it may be called that for he attracted a crowd that has been estimated from 5,000 to 7,000 people to Portland Bridge to see him make his famous leap in the harbor from the high superstructure of the bridge, a distance of fully 50 feet, while handcuffed and manacled. The feat was accomplished without mishap and he was given a great ovation by the immense throng as soon as he came to the surface with the irons in his left hand. … It was one of the most sensational pieces of work that has ever been seen in Portland for never has there been one man who ever attracted so large a crowd as he to witness a performance of any kind.

Advertisement

“Long before the hour announced for the jump to be made the people commenced to congregate that the best place could be secured for the witnessing of the jump. The hour announced was 12:30 noon, and at that hour every inch of space from which it was possible to get a view was taken. Not only was the bridge itself completely covered on the roadway and the crosswalks but the piers and all of the adjacent property, including the coal wharf and its high platforms, together with the big four master Marjory Brown … Nearly all the motor boats and row boats in the harbor were present and they contained from three to 23 spectators. Not only did the smaller boats go out but many of the larger ones in the harbor including the big tugs which had on large crowds anxious to see the leap.

“Houdini went out to the place in a motor boat and as soon as he ascended the pier to make ready for the jump he was recognized by the crowd and given a hearty cheer. It took but a short time to make ready and he soon appeared in a dark blue bathing suit. In a short time he reached the top of the bridge and was accompanied by Officer Tim Murphy of the Portland police department and a committee selected from the multitude. He was handcuffed and shackled with several pairs of handcuffs and a shackle and chain, the chain crossing his back and securing him around the arm above the elbows.

“The policeman and committee announced that he was secured to the best of their ability and a short time later Houdini announced, ‘I shall jump in 30 seconds.’ The vast throng awaited on the tip toe of expectancy. With a few seconds to the good Houdini jumped forward, inclining the body as much forward as possible on account of the quite strong wind which prevailed at the time, keeping his feet in motion as if dancing in order to keep his balance in order to go into the water feet first.

“While in the air he presented a sight long to be remembered as the height from which he jumped gave the throng a chance to see a daring man apparently falling through space at a terrific rate. He went into the water feet first, making a great splash so strong that the waves from the impact rocked the nearby boats.

“All was quiet for several seconds and then Houdini appeared with one hand high above his head in which were the cuffs with which he was secured before making the leap, having released himself from them while under the waters of Portland harbor.

“Houdini’s appearance was the signal for the crowd to let loose and they did. Nearly every one in the crowd shouted or yelled. The steam boats blew their whistles and the smaller craft made use of the siren horns, and for a time it was bedlam. There was no accident which was very fortunate considering the large crowd. The assemblage was made up of all classes and not one present was a bit disappointed.”

Kathryn Onos DiPhilippo is the executive director of the South Portland Historical Society.

Copy the Story Link