James Kennerley will be playing songs from “Interstellar,” “Star Wars” and other space-themed media on the Kotzschmar Organ at Merrill Auditorium in Portland at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. Tickets are $38.50 or pay-what-you-can at porttix.com. Contributed / Friends of the Kotzschmar Organ

Comedy

Friday 9/13

Next Stop Comedy: 7 p.m., Root Wild Kombucha, 135 Washington Ave., Portland. $25. nextstopcomedy.com

“All Killers”: 9:30 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $12.88. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Saturday 9/14

Jake Johannsen: 9 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $29.44-$34.63. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

New England’s Funniest Comedian Final Round: 8 p.m., Aura, 121 Center St., Portland. $15. 21-plus. auramaine.com

Advertisement

Saturday 9/14 & Friday 9/27

“Last Call Showcase”: 9:30 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $7.69. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Wednesday 9/18

“The Cage Match”: Improv team competition, 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $19.07. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Thursday 9/19

Robert Mac: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $24.25. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Advertisement

Friday 9/20 & Saturday 9/21

Irene Tu: 7 and 9:30 p.m. both nights, Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $29.44-$39.82. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Ongoing

“Crowd Source”: Improv with topics from audience members, 7 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays, Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $5 or free with topic suggestion. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Exhibits/Galleries

Friday 9/13-Saturday 10/19

“10×10 Show”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, noon to 4 p.m. Sundays, Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport. Free. meetinghousearts.org

Advertisement

Through 9/21

“Close In” and “Two If By Sea”: Laura Waller and Richard Keen, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 251 Route 1, Falmouth. elizabethmossgalleries.com

Through 9/28

“Figurative – The Body as Language”: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, 15 Middle St., Portland. mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org

“Hidden Mouths Talking”: Daniel Minter, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, to 5 p.m. Saturday, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland. greenhutgalleries.com

Through 9/29

Advertisement

“Wanderings; Visions of Land and Sea”: Carrin Culotta, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Peaks Island. Free. richardboydpottery.com

Through 9/30

“Painted Perceptions”: Michelle Leier, Thomas Memorial Library, 6 Scott Dyer Road, Cape Elizabeth. thomasmemoriallibrary.org

Through 1/4

“7”: By the Yarmouth Art Alliance, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org

Film

Saturday 9/14-Saturday 9/21

Advertisement

“Good One” (2024): Rated R, noon and 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 2 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. Sept. 21, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. $10, $7 students and seniors. portlandmuseum.org

Wednesday 9/18

“Juliet of the Spirits” (1965): 7 p.m., Kinonik, 121 Cassidy Point Drive, Portland. $10. kinonik.org

“S/he is Still Her/e” (2024): 7 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. $10. space538.org

Thursday 9/19

“Hocus Pocus” (1993): Rated PG, 6:30 p.m., The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. Free, registration required. thehillarts.me

Advertisement

“Screened Out” (2020): 6:30 p.m., Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road. Registration required. scarboroughlibrary.org

Maine Outdoor Film Festival: 7 p.m., North Deering Park, Ballpark Drive, Portland. $5-$10 suggested donation benefits Portland Parks Conservancy. maineoutdoorfilmfestival.com

Friday 9/20-Sunday 9/22

“Seeking Mavis Beacon” (2023): 6 p.m. Friday, noon Saturday, noon and 3 p.m. Sunday, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. $10, $7 students and seniors. portlandmuseum.org

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland. facebook.com/TheApohadionTheater

Advertisement

Merrill Film Society: Watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Email mcarnes@yarmouthlibrary.org for an invitation. yarmouthlibrary.org

Music

Friday 8/13

Josie and the Big Blue Worm; Van Voorst Trio: 7 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. Entry by donation. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com

Buffalo Tom; Belly: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $40 advance, $45 at door. statetheatreportland.com

Deerlady; Allison Burik: 8 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. $18 advance, $22 at door. space538.org

Maggie Rose: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $21. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Advertisement

Saturday 9/14

Alive in the Root; Catnip Junkies: 7 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. Entry by donation. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com

“Cosmic Kotzschmar”: Themes from “Star Wars,” “Interstellar” and more played on the organ, 7 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. $38.50 or pay-what-you-can. porttix.com

Sean Mencher: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $23 advance, $28 at door, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com

Daniel Nunnelee: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $17. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Glen Hansard: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $45 advance, $50 at door. statetheatreportland.com

Advertisement

Nakatani Gong Orchestra: 8 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door. space538.org

Väsen: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $25 advance, $35 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Sunday 9/15

Bailey’s Mistake: 4 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $25 advance, $30 at door, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com

Rockin’ With Rod: Rod Stewart tribute, 6 p.m., The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $25-$49 advance, $29-$53 at door. thehillarts.me

David Wilcox: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $25 advance, $35 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Advertisement

Tuesday 9/17

Rainbow Kitten Surprise: 7 p.m., Thompson’s Point, Portland. $56 advance, $66 day-of, free ages 3 and under. statetheatreportland.com

Wednesday 9/18

Bowling for Soup: 7:30 p.m., Aura, 121 Center St., Portland. $33. 18-plus. auramaine.com

Doom Flamingo; Kendall Street Co.: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $20. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

The Wildwoods: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Advertisement

Thursday 9/19

Artful Noise String Quartet: 12:15 p.m., Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square. Free. portlandlibrary.com

John Powhida Infirmary; Tiger Bomb; Rick Barton: 8 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com

Portland Jazz Orchestra: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door, $10 seniors, $7 students. onelongfellowsquare.com

Friday 9/20

R&Beats: 7 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. $12 advance, $15 at door. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com

Advertisement

Une Soiree Musicale: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $26 advance, $30 at door, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com

Éilís Kennedy: 7:30 p.m., Maine Irish Heritage Center, 34 Gray St., Portland. $25-$35. maineirish.com

BLKBOK: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Mali Velasquez; Bloomsday; Dead Gowns: 8 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. $16 advance, $20 at door. space538.org

Ongoing

Musicians Circle: 3-5 p.m., Wednesdays, Scarborough Community Center, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough. 730-4150, comserv@scarboroughmaine.org

Advertisement

Open jazz session: 7 p.m., Wednesdays, Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. blueportlandmaine.com

Flask Retro Party: 8 p.m., every last Saturday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. $5. flasklounge.com

“Monday of the Minds”: Hip-hop open mic, 8 p.m., Mondays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. 21-plus. flasklounge.com

Stereo Dreams: Open mic, 8 p.m., every first Wednesday, Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. suntikistudios.com

Open DJ Night: 8:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com

Live music: 9 p.m., Fridays, Sea Dog Brewing Co., 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Advertisement

Karaoke: 10 p.m., Thursdays, Sea Dog Brewing Co., 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Theater/Dance

Friday 9/13

“Psycho Killer; Who Is Next?”: Burlesque, 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $24.25-$34.63. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Friday 9/13 & Saturday 9/14

“Discovering Magic”: By performer Andrew Pinard, 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Footlights Theatre, 190 Route 1, Falmouth. $20. thefootlightstheatre.com

Friday 9/13-Sunday 9/22

Advertisement

“Puppets in Portland”: Puppet shows at various venues. mayostreetarts.org

Friday 9/13, Saturday 9/14 & Sunday 9/22

“12 Incompetent Jurors”: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Lunt Auditorium, 74 Lunt Road, Falmouth. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Yarmouth Playhouse, 305 Route 1. 2 p.m. Sunday, Mast Landing School, 117 Mollymauk Lane, Freeport. $18, $12 students. fcponline.org

Saturday 9/14

“QUEER: An Exploration of LGBTQ+ Experiences Through Dance”: Funds benefit Camp Pride Florida, 7:30 p.m., The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $25 advance, $29 at door. thehillarts.me

Thursday 9/19-Saturday 10/5

Advertisement

“The Dating Go-Round”: By performer Andrew Pinard, 7 p.m. Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays,, Footlights Theatre, 190 Route 1, Falmouth. $20. thefootlightstheatre.com

Friday 9/20

“A Killer Night at Club 85”: Murder mystery, 7 p.m., The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $25 advance, $30 at door. thehillarts.me

Friday 9/20-Sunday 10/6

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Lyric Music Theater, 176 Sawyer St., South Portland. $30, $25 ages 65-plus and students 17 and under. lyricmusictheater.org

Ongoing

Advertisement

Balderdash Academy On The Air: 7-9 p.m., monthly, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. thehillarts.me

Teller’s Garden First Friday Performances: 6:30 p.m., first Friday, Portland Media Center, 516 Congress St., Portland. $15, $10 seniors. facebook.com/TellersGarden

Writing/Authors

Friday 9/13

Maya Williams poet talk: Portland’s 2021-24 Poet Laureate, 5:30 p.m., Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square. Register by contacting 771-2747 or portlandroom@portlib.org. portlandlibrary.com

Saturday 9/14

Olivia Muenter and E.K. Sathue authors talk: “Such a Bad Influence” and “Youthjuice,” 6 p.m., Back Cove Books, 651 Forest Ave., Portland. Free, registration required. backcovebooks.com

Advertisement

Monday 9/16

Jo Paquette, M.T. Anderson and Maggie Thrash authors talk: “Stories I Told My Dead Lover,” “Nicked” and “Rainbow Black,” 7 p.m., Print: A Bookstore, 273 Congress St., Portland. printbookstore.com

Tuesday 9/17

Lewis Robinson discussion: Informal mingle to discuss latest novel “The Islanders,” 6-8 p.m., Novel Book Bar and Cafe, 643 Congress St., Portland. Free, registration required. novelmaine.com

Wednesday 9/18

Nate Klemp author talk: “Living with an Expansive Mind in a Distracted World,” 2 p.m., virtual, hosted by Topsham Public Library. libraryc.org/topshamlibrary

Advertisement

Betsy Sholl poetry reading: 7 p.m., Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org

Thursday 9/19

Lewis Robinson and Curtis Sittenfeld authors talk: “The Islanders” and “The Romantic Comedy,” 7 p.m., Oxbow Brewing, 49 Washington Ave., Portland. Free, registration required. backcovebooks.com

Ongoing

Blurb Club in Mechanics’ Hall: Noon, every other Thursday, Congress Square Park, or Mechanics’ Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland, in bad weather. Informal book discussions for adults and seniors. Hosted by Portland Public Library. portlandlibrary.com

Books a la Carte: 2 p.m., third Tuesday, book and author discussions, no assigned reading. People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org

Advertisement

Books and Brews: 6 p.m., first Wednesday, Flight Deck Brewing, Brunswick Landing, 11 Atlantic Ave., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/book-groups

Books on Tap: 4:30 p.m., third Monday, Sea Dog Brewing Co., 3 Cabela Boulevard, Scarborough. Hosted by Scarborough Public Library. tcorbett@scarboroughlibrary.org, scarboroughlibrary.org

Civil War Book Club: 7 p.m., Monday, monthly, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org

Free e-Books: Free military history, African-American history and Latino history downloads at ebooksforstudents.org.

Great Books Discussion: 10 a.m. to noon, second Saturday, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road. emma@topshamlibrary.org, topshamlibrary.org

Guerilla Poetry Whoop: 6:30 p.m., second Thursday, virtual via Zoom. Registration required. Hosted by Thomas Memorial Library. thomasmemoriallibrary.org

Advertisement

Just Desserts Mystery Group: 6:30-7:30 p.m., second Tuesday, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/book-groups

LGBTQ+ Book Group for adults: 6 p.m., second Monday, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. Registration required. curtislibrary.com/book-groups

Monday Afternoon Book Group: 1 p.m., first Monday, hybrid via Zoom and at Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/book-groups

Preservation Pages: 6 p.m., monthly, various locations in Greater Portland. portlandlandmarks.org

Social Topics in Literature Book Group: 6:30-8 p.m., second Wednesday, virtual via Zoom. Registration required. Hosted by Prince Memorial Library. princememorial.org

South Portland Public Library Writers’ Group: 2-4 p.m., first and third Saturdays via Zoom. No experience necessary. Registration required. southportlandlibrary.com/writers-group

Thursday Afternoon Book Group: 3-4:30 p.m., last Thursday. To register, email emanning@cumberlandmaine.com. Prince Memorial Library, 266 Main St., Cumberland. princememorial.org

Write On Writers: 1 p.m., Wednesdays, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org

To contribute an item to the Arts Calendar, go to theforecaster.net, click the Calendar heading and click Add Event.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
arts calendar, Forecaster Community, Leader Community, Sentry Community

Related Stories
Latest Articles