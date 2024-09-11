Comedy

Friday 9/13

Next Stop Comedy: 7 p.m., Root Wild Kombucha, 135 Washington Ave., Portland. $25. nextstopcomedy.com

“All Killers”: 9:30 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $12.88. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Saturday 9/14

Jake Johannsen: 9 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $29.44-$34.63. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

New England’s Funniest Comedian Final Round: 8 p.m., Aura, 121 Center St., Portland. $15. 21-plus. auramaine.com

Saturday 9/14 & Friday 9/27

“Last Call Showcase”: 9:30 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $7.69. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Wednesday 9/18

“The Cage Match”: Improv team competition, 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $19.07. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Thursday 9/19

Robert Mac: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $24.25. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Friday 9/20 & Saturday 9/21

Irene Tu: 7 and 9:30 p.m. both nights, Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $29.44-$39.82. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Ongoing

“Crowd Source”: Improv with topics from audience members, 7 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays, Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $5 or free with topic suggestion. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Exhibits/Galleries

Friday 9/13-Saturday 10/19

“10×10 Show”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, noon to 4 p.m. Sundays, Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport. Free. meetinghousearts.org

Through 9/21

“Close In” and “Two If By Sea”: Laura Waller and Richard Keen, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 251 Route 1, Falmouth. elizabethmossgalleries.com

Through 9/28

“Figurative – The Body as Language”: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, 15 Middle St., Portland. mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org

“Hidden Mouths Talking”: Daniel Minter, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, to 5 p.m. Saturday, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland. greenhutgalleries.com

Through 9/29

“Wanderings; Visions of Land and Sea”: Carrin Culotta, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Peaks Island. Free. richardboydpottery.com

Through 9/30

“Painted Perceptions”: Michelle Leier, Thomas Memorial Library, 6 Scott Dyer Road, Cape Elizabeth. thomasmemoriallibrary.org

Through 1/4

“7”: By the Yarmouth Art Alliance, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org

Film

Saturday 9/14-Saturday 9/21

“Good One” (2024): Rated R, noon and 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 2 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. Sept. 21, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. $10, $7 students and seniors. portlandmuseum.org

Wednesday 9/18

“Juliet of the Spirits” (1965): 7 p.m., Kinonik, 121 Cassidy Point Drive, Portland. $10. kinonik.org

“S/he is Still Her/e” (2024): 7 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. $10. space538.org

Thursday 9/19

“Hocus Pocus” (1993): Rated PG, 6:30 p.m., The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. Free, registration required. thehillarts.me

“Screened Out” (2020): 6:30 p.m., Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road. Registration required. scarboroughlibrary.org

Maine Outdoor Film Festival: 7 p.m., North Deering Park, Ballpark Drive, Portland. $5-$10 suggested donation benefits Portland Parks Conservancy. maineoutdoorfilmfestival.com

Friday 9/20-Sunday 9/22

“Seeking Mavis Beacon” (2023): 6 p.m. Friday, noon Saturday, noon and 3 p.m. Sunday, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. $10, $7 students and seniors. portlandmuseum.org

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland. facebook.com/TheApohadionTheater

Merrill Film Society: Watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Email mcarnes@yarmouthlibrary.org for an invitation. yarmouthlibrary.org

Music

Friday 8/13

Josie and the Big Blue Worm; Van Voorst Trio: 7 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. Entry by donation. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com

Buffalo Tom; Belly: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $40 advance, $45 at door. statetheatreportland.com

Deerlady; Allison Burik: 8 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. $18 advance, $22 at door. space538.org

Maggie Rose: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $21. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Saturday 9/14

Alive in the Root; Catnip Junkies: 7 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. Entry by donation. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com

“Cosmic Kotzschmar”: Themes from “Star Wars,” “Interstellar” and more played on the organ, 7 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. $38.50 or pay-what-you-can. porttix.com

Sean Mencher: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $23 advance, $28 at door, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com

Daniel Nunnelee: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $17. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Glen Hansard: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $45 advance, $50 at door. statetheatreportland.com

Nakatani Gong Orchestra: 8 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door. space538.org

Väsen: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $25 advance, $35 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Sunday 9/15

Bailey’s Mistake: 4 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $25 advance, $30 at door, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com

Rockin’ With Rod: Rod Stewart tribute, 6 p.m., The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $25-$49 advance, $29-$53 at door. thehillarts.me

David Wilcox: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $25 advance, $35 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Tuesday 9/17

Rainbow Kitten Surprise: 7 p.m., Thompson’s Point, Portland. $56 advance, $66 day-of, free ages 3 and under. statetheatreportland.com

Wednesday 9/18

Bowling for Soup: 7:30 p.m., Aura, 121 Center St., Portland. $33. 18-plus. auramaine.com

Doom Flamingo; Kendall Street Co.: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $20. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

The Wildwoods: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Thursday 9/19

Artful Noise String Quartet: 12:15 p.m., Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square. Free. portlandlibrary.com

John Powhida Infirmary; Tiger Bomb; Rick Barton: 8 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com

Portland Jazz Orchestra: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door, $10 seniors, $7 students. onelongfellowsquare.com

Friday 9/20

R&Beats: 7 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. $12 advance, $15 at door. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com

Une Soiree Musicale: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $26 advance, $30 at door, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com

Éilís Kennedy: 7:30 p.m., Maine Irish Heritage Center, 34 Gray St., Portland. $25-$35. maineirish.com

BLKBOK: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Mali Velasquez; Bloomsday; Dead Gowns: 8 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. $16 advance, $20 at door. space538.org

Ongoing

Musicians Circle: 3-5 p.m., Wednesdays, Scarborough Community Center, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough. 730-4150, comserv@scarboroughmaine.org

Open jazz session: 7 p.m., Wednesdays, Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. blueportlandmaine.com

Flask Retro Party: 8 p.m., every last Saturday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. $5. flasklounge.com

“Monday of the Minds”: Hip-hop open mic, 8 p.m., Mondays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. 21-plus. flasklounge.com

Stereo Dreams: Open mic, 8 p.m., every first Wednesday, Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. suntikistudios.com

Open DJ Night: 8:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com

Live music: 9 p.m., Fridays, Sea Dog Brewing Co., 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Karaoke: 10 p.m., Thursdays, Sea Dog Brewing Co., 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Theater/Dance

Friday 9/13

“Psycho Killer; Who Is Next?”: Burlesque, 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $24.25-$34.63. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Friday 9/13 & Saturday 9/14

“Discovering Magic”: By performer Andrew Pinard, 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Footlights Theatre, 190 Route 1, Falmouth. $20. thefootlightstheatre.com

Friday 9/13-Sunday 9/22

“Puppets in Portland”: Puppet shows at various venues. mayostreetarts.org

Friday 9/13, Saturday 9/14 & Sunday 9/22

“12 Incompetent Jurors”: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Lunt Auditorium, 74 Lunt Road, Falmouth. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Yarmouth Playhouse, 305 Route 1. 2 p.m. Sunday, Mast Landing School, 117 Mollymauk Lane, Freeport. $18, $12 students. fcponline.org

Saturday 9/14

“QUEER: An Exploration of LGBTQ+ Experiences Through Dance”: Funds benefit Camp Pride Florida, 7:30 p.m., The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $25 advance, $29 at door. thehillarts.me

Thursday 9/19-Saturday 10/5

“The Dating Go-Round”: By performer Andrew Pinard, 7 p.m. Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays,, Footlights Theatre, 190 Route 1, Falmouth. $20. thefootlightstheatre.com

Friday 9/20

“A Killer Night at Club 85”: Murder mystery, 7 p.m., The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $25 advance, $30 at door. thehillarts.me

Friday 9/20-Sunday 10/6

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Lyric Music Theater, 176 Sawyer St., South Portland. $30, $25 ages 65-plus and students 17 and under. lyricmusictheater.org

Ongoing

Balderdash Academy On The Air: 7-9 p.m., monthly, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. thehillarts.me

Teller’s Garden First Friday Performances: 6:30 p.m., first Friday, Portland Media Center, 516 Congress St., Portland. $15, $10 seniors. facebook.com/TellersGarden

Writing/Authors

Friday 9/13

Maya Williams poet talk: Portland’s 2021-24 Poet Laureate, 5:30 p.m., Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square. Register by contacting 771-2747 or portlandroom@portlib.org. portlandlibrary.com

Saturday 9/14

Olivia Muenter and E.K. Sathue authors talk: “Such a Bad Influence” and “Youthjuice,” 6 p.m., Back Cove Books, 651 Forest Ave., Portland. Free, registration required. backcovebooks.com

Monday 9/16

Jo Paquette, M.T. Anderson and Maggie Thrash authors talk: “Stories I Told My Dead Lover,” “Nicked” and “Rainbow Black,” 7 p.m., Print: A Bookstore, 273 Congress St., Portland. printbookstore.com

Tuesday 9/17

Lewis Robinson discussion: Informal mingle to discuss latest novel “The Islanders,” 6-8 p.m., Novel Book Bar and Cafe, 643 Congress St., Portland. Free, registration required. novelmaine.com

Wednesday 9/18

Nate Klemp author talk: “Living with an Expansive Mind in a Distracted World,” 2 p.m., virtual, hosted by Topsham Public Library. libraryc.org/topshamlibrary

Betsy Sholl poetry reading: 7 p.m., Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org

Thursday 9/19

Lewis Robinson and Curtis Sittenfeld authors talk: “The Islanders” and “The Romantic Comedy,” 7 p.m., Oxbow Brewing, 49 Washington Ave., Portland. Free, registration required. backcovebooks.com

Ongoing

Blurb Club in Mechanics’ Hall: Noon, every other Thursday, Congress Square Park, or Mechanics’ Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland, in bad weather. Informal book discussions for adults and seniors. Hosted by Portland Public Library. portlandlibrary.com

Books a la Carte: 2 p.m., third Tuesday, book and author discussions, no assigned reading. People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org

Books and Brews: 6 p.m., first Wednesday, Flight Deck Brewing, Brunswick Landing, 11 Atlantic Ave., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/book-groups

Books on Tap: 4:30 p.m., third Monday, Sea Dog Brewing Co., 3 Cabela Boulevard, Scarborough. Hosted by Scarborough Public Library. tcorbett@scarboroughlibrary.org, scarboroughlibrary.org

Civil War Book Club: 7 p.m., Monday, monthly, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org

Free e-Books: Free military history, African-American history and Latino history downloads at ebooksforstudents.org.

Great Books Discussion: 10 a.m. to noon, second Saturday, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road. emma@topshamlibrary.org, topshamlibrary.org

Guerilla Poetry Whoop: 6:30 p.m., second Thursday, virtual via Zoom. Registration required. Hosted by Thomas Memorial Library. thomasmemoriallibrary.org

Just Desserts Mystery Group: 6:30-7:30 p.m., second Tuesday, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/book-groups

LGBTQ+ Book Group for adults: 6 p.m., second Monday, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. Registration required. curtislibrary.com/book-groups

Monday Afternoon Book Group: 1 p.m., first Monday, hybrid via Zoom and at Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/book-groups

Preservation Pages: 6 p.m., monthly, various locations in Greater Portland. portlandlandmarks.org

Social Topics in Literature Book Group: 6:30-8 p.m., second Wednesday, virtual via Zoom. Registration required. Hosted by Prince Memorial Library. princememorial.org

South Portland Public Library Writers’ Group: 2-4 p.m., first and third Saturdays via Zoom. No experience necessary. Registration required. southportlandlibrary.com/writers-group

Thursday Afternoon Book Group: 3-4:30 p.m., last Thursday. To register, email emanning@cumberlandmaine.com. Prince Memorial Library, 266 Main St., Cumberland. princememorial.org

Write On Writers: 1 p.m., Wednesdays, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org

To contribute an item to the Arts Calendar, go to theforecaster.net, click the Calendar heading and click Add Event.

