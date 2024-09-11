Kari Nadeau, RN, has been named vice president of nursing and patient care at Bridgton Hospital.

Nadeau has been a nurse and nurse leader at for Central Maine Healthcare for more than 18 years, according to a press release from the hospital. At Central Maine Medical Center, she was the director of acute care services with responsibility for seven care units, including dialysis, maternity, pediatrics, oncology, acute rehabilitation, medical, telemetry, oncology and orthopedics. She also served in nursing leadership roles in the CMMC medical surgery and cardiopulmonary units.

Nadeau has received many recognitions, including the DAISY and SuperSTAR Awards, during her tenure at Central Maine Healthcare.

“Kari brings a compassionate and personal approach to her work in a way that fosters trust and mutual respect,” said Stephany Jacques, president of Bridgton Hospital, in the release. “Her strong communication skills and ability to adapt and lead, I am certain, will serve her well in this new role.”

Bridgton Hospital recently embarked on a plan to enhance its health care offerings for the Lakes Region community. The addition of advanced cardiology services delivers cutting-edge treatments for heart-related conditions, ensuring comprehensive care close to home. The Oncology Department provides state-of-the-art therapies and compassionate support to cancer patients and their families. With the introduction of expanded endocrinology services, Bridgton Hospital is poised to address complex hormonal disorders. Additionally, the introduction of Senior Life Solutions underscores the hospital’s commitment to elderly care.

Copy the Story Link