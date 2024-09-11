Get ready for a guitar-filled evening at the Boothbay Harbor Opera House when the California Guitar Trio performs with special guest Peppino D’Agostino at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14.

The universe of guitar knows no boundaries for the California Guitar Trio. Since 1991, this acoustic-electric group has enthralled listeners with a singular sound that fearlessly crisscrosses genres. The trio’s questing spirit drives it to explore the intersections between rock, jazz, classical and world music. It even throws in the occasional surf or spaghetti Western tune for good measure.

Comprised of Bert Lams, Tom Griesgraber and Paul Richards, the trio has established a unique, personal connection with audiences. In addition to dazzling musicianship and interplay, the group’s shows are full of stories and humor. The trio’s output of 21 albums has made a major global impact, having served as the soundtrack for Olympics coverage and programs on CNN, CBS, NBC and ESPN. They have fans in high places, too: NASA used the trio’s music to wake the crew aboard the Space Shuttle Endeavor.

The California Guitar Trio’s lineup is the sum of its distinct parts: A Utah native now residing in Los Angeles, Richards immersed himself in rock, blues and jazz during his early days and while attending the University of Utah’s jazz guitar program. Lams, originally from Belgium, graduated from the prestigious Royal Conservatory of Music in Brussels, winning awards in classical guitar performance. Griesgraber, the only California native in the group, is a virtuoso player of the Chapman Stick, a guitar/bass hybrid tapping instrument invented in California by Emmett Chapman. Griesgraber is a graduate of the Berklee School of Music in Boston.

The trio will be joined Saturday by finger-style guitarist D’Agostino. A native of Italy, D’Agostino has made his considerable international mark as a musical artist on the guitar since he arrived in America 35 years ago. In 2017, Guitar Player Magazine listed him as one of the “50 transcendent superheroes of the acoustic guitar.” His CD, “Every Step of The Way,” was awarded a bronze medal for Best Acoustic Album of All Time by Acoustic Guitar’s People’s Choice Awards. His signature Seagull acoustic guitar has been voted among the 10 best signature guitars by Guitar Player magazine. D’Agostino gives guitar workshops, master classes and seminars worldwide, and frequently shares the stage with guitar greats Tommy Emmanuel, Leo Kottke, Martin Taylor and others.

Special advance discounted tickets for the show are $25 and available only directly from the box office at 86 Townsend Ave. or by calling 633-5159. Regular tickets are $30 and available only at boothbayoperahouse.com and at the door. Doors for seating open at 7 p.m. The evening is made possible thanks to generous sponsorship by Nan, Chip and Jane Davison.

