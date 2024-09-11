Traffic continues to be one of the biggest stated concerns in our community. It’s not one that is easily, quickly or inexpensively resolved. However, the town has a commitment to promote safe and efficient movement of all modes of transportation throughout our community. This year, the town instituted a traffic calming policy in collaboration with residents so you can request an analysis to assess your concerns and receive an appropriate data-driven solution by town experts. The first project that went through the policy has been evaluated, resulting in safety improvements.

“After witnessing dangerous speeding on Maple Avenue for many years and almost getting hit in a crosswalk last October, I thought speed tables would be a great solution,” says Averyl Hill, a Maple Avenue resident. “Problem was, I was told that the town had a ‘no speed tables’ policy, yet there was no clear policy addressing the issue. In collaboration with dedicated neighbors on my street and neighborhood, I and another point of contact worked with the town engineer, Public Safety and Public Works to help draft Scarborough’s first-ever traffic calming policy. Part of that policy includes speed tables, and we now have our first permanent speed table after meeting the new criteria.”

I want to thank staff in the Public Safety, Engineering Department and Public Works and the residents on Maple Avenue and Payne Road for working collaboratively with residents to put this policy in place. I encourage anyone who has a concern about traffic safety to submit an application on the Scarborough Police Department’s website so that it can be reviewed by the town for potential action. Please note that not all roads in Scarborough are owned by the town. Many of our major roads like Route 1 are state owned, and any action requires partnership with Maine DOT that may require separate action outside of this policy.

While this policy is a reactive policy to address concerns brought forward by residents, the town with the Transportation Committee have been working on a proactive town-wide transportation study. The purpose of the study is to provide direction and focus for the town’s future capital spending related to traffic and transportation needs. This includes prioritizing key roadways and intersections for improvements, enabling a biking system across Scarborough, and ensuring better pedestrian safety. Further studies will be required on prioritized areas of work. An early input to the study has informed changes in our impact fees for new development that will help to build reserves needed to make improvements along Payne Road. This will be a long-term project which requires coordination with MDOT and is not likely to happen near term. The Transportation Committee is wrapping up its feedback on the study; it will be shared with the council this fall to guide future capital priorities for traffic and transportation improvements.

You can’t talk about traffic today without addressing the Gorham Connector. In February, the Maine Turnpike Authority proposed a four-lane toll road solution to address traffic issues in the region that predominantly impact North Scarborough. I have talked with many residents who do not support the solution and have read the many emails sharing valid concerns. On Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 5:30 p.m., the council will have a workshop with MDOT and the MTA and then possibly vote on a resolution to take a position on their proposal. Whatever the position may be, there is a traffic issue in the region that needs to be addressed. It will require regional collaboration with our neighboring towns and state/regional agencies who specialize in transportation to address it. But most importantly, it needs to be a solution that our community accepts and is best aligned with our commitment to not only address traffic, but supporting the environment including protecting farmlands, providing alternative modes of transportation, managing growth and other areas that our community values.

The town is listening and taking action. Sometimes we may be slow, like being stuck in 5 o’clock traffic, but everyone is working diligently to be responsive and make our community better each and every day.

Jon Anderson is a member of the Scarborough Town Council. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Scarborough Town Council.

