The number of city hall weddings in Portland has gone up nearly 500% since 2020.
Dianuaku Paulo Bengui, 29, and Ezequias Kassinda Monteiro Zavarias, 30, who were both born in Angola, are married by Katarina Reynolds at Portland City Hall on Aug. 30. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer
Dianuaku Paulo Bengui and Ezequias Kassinda Monteiro Zavarias pose for photographs with friends and family members after their wedding at Portland City Hall on Aug. 30. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer
Dianuaku Paulo Bengui, 29, and Ezequias Kassinda Monteiro Zavarias, 30, exchange rings during their wedding at Portland City Hall. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer
Dianuaku Paulo Bengui, 29, and Ezequias Kassinda Monteiro Zavarias, 30, who were both born in Angola, walk down a staircase after getting married at Portland City Hall on Aug. 30. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer
Dianuaku Paulo Bengui and Ezequias Kassinda Monteiro Zavarias pose for photographs with friends and family members after marrying at Portland City Hall. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer
Zach Theriault and Angela Wang, both 27, of Woburn, Massachusetts, wait for family and friends to arrive before their wedding ceremony in the State of Maine room on Aug. 30. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer
Zach Theriault and Angela Wang, both 27, of Woburn, MA, are married by officiant Chris Horne in the State of Maine room on Aug. 30. Weddings at City Hall have increased in recent years. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer
Zach Theriault and Angela Wang, were married before a small group of family and friends in the State of Maine room in Portland City Hall on Aug. 30, 2024. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer
Zach Theriault and Angela Wang, both 27, of Woburn, MA, walk down a staircase at City Hall after their wedding ceremony in the State of Maine room on Aug. 30. Weddings at City Hall have increased in recent years. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer