I’m a longtime social worker who is writing as an advocate for dogs. There is no bill or law in Maine that says that a dog cannot be outside all day, every day. The law says that they need to have only three sides of shelter, water and food. The weather coming in the one open side exposes them to the harsh elements of Maine.
Animal Control and Animal Welfare have one or few people for an entire county, with abundant reports of pets being outside all day without water or food. They lack resources and time to check on these animals every time there is a report made.
Research proves that dogs have feelings and need love like humans do. They become our emotional support and family. I’m writing to urge people to write to their senators to urge them to create a bill to tighten the laws governing how long animals can be left outside in the harsh elements without proper food and water, and advocate for better shelter.
Leaving an animal in a cage outside exposed to the elements too long is neglect and abuse. I urge community members to write to their state senators to encourage them to write a bill to strengthen the laws against dogs being left outside all day.
Jamie Lindstam
Waterville
