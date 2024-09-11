Once again, we have a choice this November between a candidate who is far more qualified to be POTUS than her opponent. Kamala Harris has decades of experience working for the people, both as a prosecutor and as a senator and vice president. She also has the experience of working her way up from humble beginnings in a working class neighborhood, attending college and returning to her home state for law school.
Harris has always worked for the people and she will work for us as president. As Harris said in her speech at the convention, “My entire career I’ve only had one client: the people.” Let’s all work to elect Kamala Harris and put her to work for us.
Gina Snyder
Harpswell
