TORONTO — Francisco Lindor broke up Bowden Francis’ no-hit bid with a tying homer leading off the ninth inning, Francisco Alvarez added a three-run shot and the New York Mets scored six times in their last at-bat to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-2 on Wednesday.

New York entered tied with Atlanta for the final National League wild card. The Braves were set to play at Washington on Wednesday night.

With the crowd of 29,399 on their feet to start the ninth, Francis got ahead of Lindor 0-2 before the four-time All-Star drilled a 92 mph fastball 398 feet to right field for his 31st home run.

It was the second time in four starts Francis lost a no-hitter on a leadoff homer in the ninth — Taylor Ward connected off the right-hander for the Los Angeles Angels on Aug. 24.

Francis became the first pitcher to lose two no-hit bids in the ninth inning during one season since Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan with Texas in 1989.

Dave Stieb threw the only no-hitter in Blue Jays history at Cleveland on Sept. 2, 1990.

Advertisement

Francis’ two recent close calls are the longest no-hit bids by a Blue Jays pitcher since Brandon Morrow tossed 8 2/3 hitless innings against Tampa Bay in August 2010.

Lindor’s drive was New York’s first home run in the last four games, and the first by either team in the series.

DIAMONDBACKS 14, RANGERS 4: Ketel Marte homered and had four RBI, Eugenio Suárez hit two homers and Arizona routed visiting Texas.

Randal Grichuk hit a two-run homer in a three-run first inning, Suárez added a solo shot in the second and Marte hit his three-run shot in the fourth. Adrian Del Castillo added a three-run shot in the fifth inning and Suárez closed out a 4-for-4 day with a solo shot in the seventh.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GUARDIANS 6, WHITE SOX 4: Lane Thomas had four RBI and visiting Cleveland held on behind its bullpen to beat Chicago for a three-game series sweep.

Advertisement

Austin Hedges added a solo home run for the AL-Central leading Guardians.

Chicago dropped a franchise-record 15th straight at home, lost its 17th in 19 overall and was swept for the 24th time. At 33-114, the White Sox are closing in on the post-1900 record for losses — 120 by the 1962 New York Mets in their inaugural season.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PIRATES 3, MARLINS 1: Pittsburgh left-hander Bailey Falter carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning and the Pirates beat visiting Miami for a sweep of the season series.

Falter (8-7) allowed three walks before Jonah Bride dropped a single into left field with one out in the seventh.

The 27-year-old Falter gave up a leadoff single to Cristian Pache in the eighth before being pulled on 93 pitches (57 strikes) after getting the first out with Kyle Stowers flying to center. Four of Falter’s five strikeouts came in the first five batters, striking out the side in the first inning on 10 pitches.

Advertisement

David Bednar pitched the ninth but could not pick up his first save since Aug. 23. Otto Lopez led off with a double before Jake Burger reached on an error by shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa. Bednar struck out Bride and Jesús Sánchez before Pache hit an RBI single up the middle.

Jalen Beeks came in for Bednar, allowing an infield single to Stowers that loaded the bases and getting Xavier Edwards to fly out to right for his 10th save.

The Marlins lost each of their seven games against the Pirates this season.

NOTES

PIRATES: GM Ben Cherington expects Manager Derek Shelton to return next season.

Cherington said Shelton remains “the right person to manage this team in 2025” despite an August swoon that dropped the Pirates out of postseason contention.

Advertisement

Cherington hired Shelton in November 2019 to handle the major league roster as Cherington began a top-down overhaul of the organization. The steps back toward relevance have been difficult. The Pirates finished last in the NL Central in each of Shelton’s first three seasons as Cherington traded away veterans like Joe Musgrove and Josh Bell while restocking the minor-league system.

RAYS: Tampa Bay pitcher Edwin Uceta was suspended for three games and fined for intentionally throwing at Nick Castellanos, an action that prompted the Philadelphia Phillies’ outfielder to say “that’s like my 2-year-old throwing a fit.”

Rays Manager Kevin Cash was suspended for one game and also fined an undisclosed amount by Michael Hill, Major League Baseball’s senior vice president for on-field operations.

Uceta came in on relief with the score 4-4 in the eighth inning and runners at second and third with one out Tuesday night. Cal Stevenson hit a two-run double, Buddy Kennedy added an RBI single, Trea Turner hit a two-run homer and Bryce Harper hit his third double of the game.

Castellanos was hit near his left hip by the next pitch, a 96.2 mph sinker, pointed at the pitcher and started shouting as benches emptied. Uceta was ejected by umpire crew chief James Hoye, who gave a warning to both dugouts.

BRAVES: In another blow to their playoff hopes, Atlanta placed All-Star pitcher Reynaldo López on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation.

López lasted only one inning the previous night in a 12-0 victory over the Washington Nationals. He left after throwing 25 pitches, 16 for strikes. His fastball velocity — usually 96 mph — was in the 89-94 mph range.

Manager Brian Snitker said the prognosis for López was encouraging. The examination showed no structural damage.

Copy the Story Link