Sylvan Gallery opened a new exhibition Tuesday, featuring paintings by Stan Moeller of York. The show runs through Oct. 13 with a reception from 4-7 p.m. on Sept. 26, coinciding with the evening of the Wiscasset Art Walk.

The subjects of Moeller’s latest paintings demonstrate the range of his skills and interests, encompassing paintings from his travels to Florence, Italy, to paintings of figures in the landscape, and to Maine’s coastal views. His work is either completed on-site, en plein air or in his studio where he utilizes sketches and videos as memory devices for the larger-sized paintings.

In “Red,” at 24-by-30 inches, a sunlit, fashionably dressed red-headed woman leans back from a cafe table in Florence, Italy. Her skirt is a match for the color of her hair, and black framed glasses echo her black-and-white-striped top. Moeller pays close attention to the objects on the yellow tablecloth: a cell phone, a wine glass, an almost-finished cup of cappuccino and a stylish white clutch bag. While the figure and cafe table are bathed in sunlight, they are juxtaposed against the patterns and textures of a background cast in shadow. Moeller painted the entire scene from a unique angle, viewing it from his hotel balcony, looking down on his subject.

Additional paintings from trips to Italy include, “Cosmetici,” at 20-by-24 inches, where Moeller creates a wonderful, intimate composition of women in a cosmetics shop. Shop assistants, clad in black with concentrated expressions, demonstrate products on beautifully attired clients who study the results in handheld mirrors. “The Hat Makers Shop – Florence,” at 14-by-11 inches, is a delightful plein air study of a view into a shop where hats and mannequins are abundantly scattered throughout. The brushwork is lush, expressive and vibrant, and the hat maker can be glimpsed at work in the back of the shop. Moeller adds rich details to these paintings that capture the atmosphere of the settings.

Moeller’s paintings of Maine reflect his long familiarity with the coast — in particular, Monhegan Island. “Surf Behind Gull Rock,” at 12-by-16 inches, is a dramatic painting of an up-close view of crashing waves and jagged rocks. Moeller captures the raw force and intensity of the ocean with rich textural brushwork. His understanding of how the water is a reflecting board for the colors of the sky gives the waves their color palette of varied blues and greens, and the rocks are deep violets and greys with some rich earth tones reflecting the energy of the sun.

In “Looking Out on the North Atlantic” (12-by-16 inches), “Walking on the Rock” (24-by-18 inches) and “Watching the Waves” (12-by-16 inches), Moeller uses his skill in painting the figure to create evocative scenes of man in harmony with nature. There is a meditative quality to these works, a feeling of introspection. Moeller has a gift at drawing us in, and we feel as if we are there, experiencing the same salt air and feeling a sense of awe and respect for the natural world.

Another painting of note is “Gulls on Pause,” at 14-by-18 inches. Moeller creates a dynamic composition of gulls perched on jagged rocks with a central larger gull in the foreground staring right at the viewer. A lobster boat and a close-cropped image of a distant island are in the background. As the eye circles the gulls, the viewer is aware that the gulls are the subject and that Moeller captures their untamed nature in an equally untamed environment. Moeller again creates a realistic painting but one with an expressive force as he captures the unique experience of Maine’s coastal landscape.

For more information about the exhibition or the gallery, call Ann Scanlan at 882-8290 or visit sylvangallery.com. The gallery is open from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Monday is by chance or appointment. Sylvan Gallery is located at 49 Water St., Wiscasset, on the corner with Main Street (Route 1), next to Red’s Eats.

The gallery will also be displaying the work from its regular roster of contemporary fine artists.

Copy the Story Link