SOUTH PORTLAND—Teammates have been urging Baptista Muanda to shoot more.

Now we know why.

Because he’s deadly when he does.

Wednesday evening at Martin Memorial Field, Muanda and his Portland boys’ soccer teammates took on rival South Portland in an early season Class A South showdown and for much of the night, experienced frustration.

But the Bulldogs continued to fight and eventually, were rewarded.

Portland didn’t muster a single shot in the first half while the Red Riots had three golden opportunities to open the scoring, only to come up empty.

The Bulldogs then came alive in the second half, but they couldn’t break through either.

As a result, the contest went to overtime, where Muanda came up with the biggest goal to date in his young career, firing a shot into the net with 1:14 to go, giving Portland a 1-0 victory.

The Bulldogs improved to 2-0 on the young season, by virtue of their second straight overtime triumph, and in the process, dropped South Portland to a misleading 0-2.

“It was a really good game,” said Muanda, a captain. “It’s incredible to win it. We played with heart.”

More than 80 minutes needed

The ancient rivals didn’t meet last season, a scheduling anomaly which hadn’t happened this century, but both went to the playoffs.

Portland enjoyed the deeper run, getting all the way to the Class A South Final before losing to Deering, 1-0, to wind up 13-3-1, its best mark since 2010.

South Portland reached the quarterfinals, then was ousted by Windham, 4-0, to finish 7-6-3.

Both teams are very much in the mix again this fall in a deep and balanced Class A South.

The Bulldogs started by getting a measure of revenge against Deering, eking out a 1-0 overtime decision on a goal from David Mawangu.

The Red Riots, meanwhile, hoped for a first-ever win over longtime nemesis Scarborough, and took an early lead, but couldn’t hold it and went down to a 2-1 defeat.

Entering play Wednesday, dating back to 2001, Portland held a 16-8 edge in the series, with one tie (see below, for recent results), but South Portland had won two straight.

The Red Riots hoped to make it three, but instead, the Bulldogs continued their fast start, even if it took awhile.

For much of the first half, neither team was able to get out of the midfield and create a chance.

It took 11 minutes for a semblance of a shot, which Red Riots sophomore Lamed Khelendende sent wide.

In the 24th minute, South Portland nearly broke through, as senior Beckett Mehlhorn sent a nice pass to junior Israel Ditanduka down the left side, Ditanduka beat a defender and raced into the box. Portland senior goalkeeper Marco Cifuentes Robles came off to cut off the angle and Ditanduka tried to one-touch the ball by him, but Robles managed to get just enough of it to deflect it just wide of the far post.

With 8:10 to go before halftime, senior Ben Morin set up senior Gedeao Buanza for a header that sailed just high.

Buanza had an even better chance with 3:57 on the clock, as he got the ball in front from Ditanduka and with Robles out of position, had a lot of net to shoot at, but he sent it high.

The Red Riots would come to regret their missed chances by game’s end.

The second half began with South Portland taking a corner kick and nearly converting, as Morin’s serve was headed just high by senior Jackson Houlette.

The Bulldogs then tilted the field in their favor.

After senior captain Ronan Mas was just high on a free kick, senior Osvaldo Silva got some room on the left side and shot, only to have Red Riots senior goalkeeper Michael Zaccaria make the save.

At the other end, with 28:03 left, Robles dove to deny a left-footed bid from Mehlhorn.

Senior back Mateta Antonio then broke up a potential South Portland two-on-one rush.

Portland countered and Mawangu got his head on a Mas throw, which Zaccaria saved.

After junior Khalifa Mbabo was denied up top, the Bulldogs had their best chance in regulation, as Muanda, as he did all night, controlled the ball in the midfield, eluded the defense, then looked for a teammate, in this case junior Loic Ramanzani, who nearly found the net, only to be denied by a diving Zaccaria.

Down the stretch, Mawangu was just wide of the far post and at the other end, a corner kick from Morin was headed just wide by Khelendende, a subsequent Morin corner kick was punched away by Robles, Robles leaped to deny a shot from Buanza and inside the final minute, Buanza missed wide.

That sent the contest to “sudden victory,” where two five-minute sessions are utilized to determine a victor.

In this case, only one would be necessary.

Prior to the goal, Portland believed a foul call should have been made and a penalty kick awarded, but play continued and the ball came out to Mbabo, who sent it to Muanda.

Who suddenly found breathing room.

Muanda dribbled into the box and this time, he didn’t pass, but shot instead, and at 8:04 p.m., his low rocket got past a diving Zaccaria and the Bulldogs had a 1-0 victory.

“I took a touch and I was just thinking, ‘Baptista, you just have to shoot’ and I shot it,” said Muanda. “It was amazing. I went to the sky. I just wanted to score because I was tired.”

“We had the space and time and Baptista decided to shoot the ball for once,” Mas said. “We’ve been trying to get him to shoot the ball since last year. There was a call that wasn’t made that looked like a penalty and that got us fired up. That pushed us.

“The first half wasn’t our best half. We went into the second half knowing we had to be more direct and take more chances. Just because the ball wasn’t going in, we had to keep it up. I told everyone that it’s coming and we’d get it.”

“When (Baptista) gets the ball on his foot and he’s 15-yards out and he can get a clean hit, I’m a fan,” added longtime Portland coach Rocco Frenzilli, after his 296th victory with the program. “We’ve been trying to get him to go a lot more north-south. He goes more east-west to set everything up. When he gets his shoulders squared and he’s going forward, we’re a different team.”

Portland had a 7-5 edge in shots on frame, got five saves from Robles and took seven corner kick to South Portland’s five.

“I just told the boys it was an excellent game played by two excellent teams,” said Frenzilli. “(Red Riots coach) Bryan (Hoy) always has his kids ready. They gave us all we could handle. I’m so proud of how the kids hung together and believed in each other. We looked for something to break our way. The guys realized, just like in the Deering game, what we had to do. Pull back, connect and play our game and they did. We were able to get in front of enough balls, then we got the opportunity at the end. Chapter two is in the books and we have 12 more chapters to go.”

Zaccaria made six saves for the Red Riots, who could easily be 2-0 this season.

“I thought we played really well,” Hoy said. “We generated chances, they generated chances, it was a really great game. Somebody had to score at some point. They just made a nice play. The kid got open. I don’t know if it was a defensive breakdown as much as they made a really nice pass through the middle. We were tired. Late in the game, they have a pass like that, it’s a tough situation.”

Long way to go

South Portland stays home to welcome Noble Saturday.

“We’re one of the better teams and we know that,” said Hoy. “We knew we’d start tough. We have a lot of new kids in new positions and it will take some time. I do think we’re quite a bit ahead of schedule and we’re in a good spot. We have a lot of games left to play. We’ll be fired up for Noble Saturday to get in the win column and go from there.”

Portland is also home Saturday, in its latest big test, versus perennial powerhouse Falmouth.

“We’re improving,” Muanda said. “We’re playing kind of good, but I think we can be better.”

“We’re building,” Mas said. “Against Deering, we were all over the place. Today, we were able to create the passes we were looking for. If we keep doing that, we’ll score more and more and hopefully next time, we won’t have to go to overtime. We’re figuring our way through the early-season jitters and I’m very confident that by the end of the season, we’ll go into playoffs with momentum.”

“We get to look forward to Falmouth on Saturday morning,” Frenzilli added. “I like to think we’ll get better. We have a lot of young kids just getting in our system learning the ropes. They’re believing in each other and they’re trusting us. We’ll see what happens. We have to clean it up, but I can’t complain with starting 2-0 against two excellent teams.”

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net.

Recent Portland-South Portland results

2022

South Portland 1 @ Portland 0

2021

South Portland 1 @ Portland 0

2020

Portland 2 @ South Portland 0

@ Portland 3 South Portland 0

@ Portland 3 South Portland 1

2019

@ South Portland 4 Portland 2

Class A South quarterfinal

@ Portland 2 South Portland 1

2018

@ Portland 6 South Portland 1

2017

South Portland 1 @ Portland 0

2016

@ South Portland 1 Portland 0

2015

@ Portland 0 South Portland 0 (tie)

2014

@ Portland 1 South Portland 0

2013

@ South Portland 2 Portland 1

2012

@ Portland 3 South Portland 2

2011

@ South Portland 2 Portland 1 (2 OT)

2010

@ Portland 4 South Portland 1

2009

Portland 2 @ South Portland 1

2008

Portland 1 @ South Portland 0

2007

@ Portland 3 South Portland 2

2006

Portland 2 @ South Portland 0

2005

@ Portland 3 South Portland 2

2004

@ Portland 1 South Portland 0

2003

Portland 2 @ South Portland 0

2002

@ Portland 2 South Portland 0

2001

@ South Portland 3 Portland 2

