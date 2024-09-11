Scarborough’s new collective bargaining agreements with its police, firefighter and dispatcher unions focus on providing competitive wages as well as mental and physical fitness.

Under the new agreements, which affect 90 Public Safety employees, the starting wages for firefighters will increase from $23.88 to $25.96; dispatchers from $24.11 to $29; and police officers from $29.15 to $33.39.

The starting wage increases are intended to continue to attract new applicants to Scarborough and are sparked by surrounding communities setting a higher bar.

“Biddeford, particularly on the police side, has been the one that’s kind of set the mark for the rest of us,” said Town Manager Tom Hall. “Lewiston also comes to mind.”

When surrounding towns increased their entry-level wages in recent years, Scarborough was “no longer competitive,” according to Officer Brian Nappi.

“Lewiston had signed a very high contract which kind of set the bar for a lot of agencies in Maine,” Nappi said. “This new (agreement) addressed that and brought our wages up to market.”

While the entry wage focuses on recruitment, the collective bargaining agreements also put an emphasis on employee retention.

“Some of the objectives we had going in (were) about being competitive for recruitment but also retention,” Hall said.

MainePERS, a state-run retirement program for public employees, has a hand in retention policies.

“If you have your 25 years in (as a police officer), you can retire and start collecting on that, and then you have five years where you can continue to stay in the position you’re at and collect your pay,” Nappi explained. “That would keep an employee on for at least another five years.”

The new contracts stipulate that officers, dispatchers and firefighters are now required to meet annually with a mental health professional.

“What’s becoming more and more apparent is that, in Public Safety, these folks are experiencing just some incredibly traumatic situations in the course of their duties,” Hall said. “It’s important that they have periodic check-ins to see how they’re doing and, if they need follow-up, we have other services we can provide.”

Public Safety staff are also now required to undergo 150 minutes of physical activity – such as walking, running or biking – per week and additional strength training. They also have to provide proof of an annual physical with their primary care physician and complete two health education courses.

Until now, staff were incentivized to take a voluntary physical fitness test. Passing the test resulted in a small bump in pay, Nappi said.

“What we found is that the majority of people would not take the test because it was voluntary and the people who would take it, some of them would get injured because they just hadn’t prepared for it,” Nappi said. “This way, physical fitness and wellness stays with you your whole career, not just entering the door.

“That’s good for both retention and recruitment.”

Other facets of the new agreement Nappi highlighted include stipends for service in the military and stipends for field training. Lateral entry is also key.

“If someone came from another department and they had 18 years of service, now they can come in at those actual 18 years,” Nappi said, rather than being recognized for less. “They’d also get three full weeks of vacation front loaded to them, so they’re not coming in and losing vacation time, which a lot of people have been afraid of.”

Fire Chief Rich Kindelan said he is happy with the result of negotiations.

“I am very pleased with the final adopted agreement,” he wrote in an email to the Leader. “Scarborough is very fortunate in that we have maintained a mutually respectful and collaborative relationship with the Scarborough Professional Firefighters Local 3894 for decades.”

The increase in cost of the agreements has already been accounted for in the FY25 budget, Hall said.

“I’m pleased to say that we are comfortably within budget,” Hall said. “So much so, as we think forward to closing out this year, we may carry some funds toward some of the increases that the contracts call for in year two.”

The contracts take effect immediately and extend to June 30, 2027.

