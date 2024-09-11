SOCCER

Mauricio Pochettino didn’t expect to be here.

His appointment as United States men’s national team head coach was not in the plans when he signed a two-year contract at Chelsea last season and made his triumphant return to the Premier League.

But soccer management is a fickle industry and the U.S. has taken advantage of the unexpected availability of a top-tier coach, who still has much to prove despite having already taken on some of the biggest jobs in the sport.

“Hiring Mauricio is a step forward in our mission to compete at the highest level and make a lasting mark on the global soccer landscape,” U.S. Soccer CEO JT Batson said. “Mauricio understands the unique potential of this team and this country, and he shares our belief that U.S. Soccer is on the cusp of something truly special.”

Pochettino heads to America after spells with Tottenham, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea. Along the way his name has been mentioned in connection with Manchester United, Real Madrid and England. That is the level at which he is often pitched, which is why convincing him to succeed Gregg Berhalter can be viewed as a major coup for the U.S.

Not least because his appointment comes at a time when England is seeking a new coach and jobs may be on the horizon at United and Manchester City over the next 12 months.

Instead of waiting — as he did for 12 months between PSG and Chelsea — Pochettino has opted to dive straight back in after exiting Stamford Bridge at the end of last season and take up the project of leading America into a home World Cup in 2026.

JURISPRUDENCE: Kylian Mbappé is not ready to compromise with Paris Saint-Germain.

The France superstar rejected a mediation offer by the French soccer league’s legal commission in his dispute with his former club over wages and bonuses.

PSG officials and Mbappé’s representatives met in Paris after Mbappé asked the commission to get involved. Mbappé, who joined Real Madrid this summer on a free transfer, says PSG owes him 55 million euros ($60 million).

In a statement to The Associated Press, Mbappé’s representatives said the player asked the commission to take note of the non-payment of three months’ salary and the last third of a loyalty bonus.

PSG, which said it was pleased with the two-hour hearing at the commission said in a statement it recalled that Mbappé had formerly made “clear, repeated public and private commitments that must be respected, having been afforded unprecedented benefits by the club over seven fantastic years in Paris.”

PSG has argued that it does not owe money to the World Cup winner under an agreement when Mbappé was sidelined ahead of the 2023-24 season — following his decision not to prolong his contract with the club — with the player allegedly stipulating that he would relinquish bonuses over his reintegration into the team.

MLS: American right back Reggie Cannon signed a 3 1/2-year contract with the Colorado Rapids after leaving Queens Park Rangers of England’s second-tier League Championship.

The 26-year-old from Chicago played for Dallas from 2017-20, joined Portugal’s Boavista in September 2020 and joined QPR in September 2023. He left in August.

COLLEGES

FOOTBALL: Michigan Coach Sherrone Moore signed his complete contract, nearly nine months after he began working under an initial agreement.

University of Michigan President Santa J. Ono and Athletic Director Warde Manuel made the announcement.

“He is a proven leader and has been a great ambassador during his seven-plus years representing Michigan,” the school’s leaders said in a joint statement.

When Jim Harbaugh left in late January to take over the San Diego Chargers after leading the Wolverines to a national championship, Moore signed a five-year contract with a starting salary of $5.5 million.

OBIT

FOOTBLL: Kevin Long, who played running back at South Carolina before getting drafted by the New York Jets, has died at age 69.

The university said Long died Tuesday. Curtis Frye, the former track coach at South Carolina who was a close friend of Long, spoke with Long’s wife and informed the university of his death. A cause of death was not provided.

Long, who was from Clinton, South Carolina, played with the Gamecocks from 1973-76 and became the first running back in program history to surpass 1,000 yards in a season with 1,133 in 1975.

Long is 10th on the school’s all-time rushing list with 2,372 yards. He is a member of the university’s athletic Hall of Fame along with the state of South Carolina’s Hall of Fame.

Long was taken by the Jets in the seventh round of the 1977 NFL draft. He played there five seasons, rushing for 2,190 yards and 25 touchdowns. He caught 74 passes for 539 yards and three TDs.

He finished his career in the USFL.

