After a quiet summer, the halls of our schools are again bustling with activity. The start of a school year is always an exciting time as students reconnect with friends, meet new teachers, and begin the next step in their educational journey.

While the students were enjoying their summer vacation, the Brunswick School Department (BSD) used the downtime to strengthen our safety and security programs and added some key staff.

Keeping students safe is a top priority

We’ve made several significant changes to enhance the safety of our schools, starting with an upgrade of our surveillance cameras, replacing a decade-old system with a new, state-of-the-art system that compares to those used in airports and leading retail stores.

The new cameras boast improved video quality. The accompanying software also promises faster and more efficient searching of video footage. Tricia Faulkingham, BSD’s director of educational technology, says that the new network could be expanded into areas such as HVAC management and even vape detection.

The technology team also significantly ramped up our cyber security to keep the bad actors on the internet at bay. This includes tightening access points to our network and strengthening filters that keep inappropriate content out.

At the same time, we upgraded the system that maintains our staff identification cards — our employee photo badges. All Brunswick School Department staff received new badges with their current photo. Entry doors now require the swipe of a badge to enter, and people will only be granted access to appropriate areas.

Advertisement

While I miss the days when schools felt more open and welcoming, securing our buildings with locked doors and requiring badge access is undeniably the right step for ensuring safety. As is our goal to reintroduce ALICE training (alert, lockdown, inform, counter and evacuate), which Assistant Superintendent Shawn Lambert says, “gives staff and students the tools they need to be and feel safe when faced with a threat.”

We’ll also be adding a vestibule to the entrance of our junior high school, like those in our other buildings. Visitors will enter the vestibule, where they’ll check in before being allowed to enter through the locked interior doors.

Another significant change was instituted outside of the Junior High. We’ve modified the traffic pattern so students walking from the junior high to Coffin School don’t have to cross an open driveway to reach Coffin School. We now have portable barriers blocking the student walkway.

Many of our building needs are identified through regular facility audits. Enhancements such as cameras and improved lighting result from these scheduled visits. Last year, our focus was on common areas, such as hallways and stairwells. This year, we are in the process of looking at instructional spaces and anticipate more changes.

Welcome new staff

The BSD also filled some key positions over the summer.

Jacob Goldstone joined the high school as our new assistant principal. Jacob brings a strong background in teaching and a very solid understanding of the adolescent age group. Principal Troy Henninger tells me that Jacob is deeply immersed into all things BHS and adds that Jacob has hit the ground running!

Rebecca McKairns was named assistant special education director after serving in that role on an interim basis. Rebecca is well respected and brings extensive experience to the role. She served as a special education team leader for two years and also has experience as a resource room teacher. She’ll work closely with Ruth Joyce, our director of special education, who also had “interim” removed from her title.

Stay tuned for more information as we continue to review our safety and security practices.

Phillip Potenziano is superintendent of Brunswick schools.

Copy the Story Link